January 21, 2020, 01:36:18 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
Author
Topic: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!! (Read 391 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 677
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:10:16 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avNOwtnYD5E&t=28s
ALLO... GEDGA...DEBRICK.. R. I. P. WHEATLEY BROTHERS.. GINGA SMIGGA.. PAUL HARLAND R. I. P. STE ALLEN... SEATON.. LEGGY... INGLES.. COLLO...
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 946
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:33:12 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 258
Pack o cunts
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:36:52 PM »
Excellent - think I could just see the top of your head at the bottom of the screen
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 918
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:18 PM »
TM- one of your best yet, nice one!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 946
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:54 PM »
THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . THANK YOU !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 403
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:22 PM »
Seen this over the road earlier, Id missed a couple of those names like leggy in the background, quality clip from early 80s
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 946
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:45 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 039
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 10:40:45 PM
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 946
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:50 PM »
THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . THANK YOU !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 369
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:09 PM »
YEP KNEW A FEW OF THEM LADS GOOD MEMORIES
THEN THE FUCKING DICKHEADS ON ERE COME AND SPOIL IT FUCKING ARSEHOLES
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 938
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:44:24 PM »
Fantastic selection of wedges. Haven't watched it all through but where was Leggy?
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 938
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:13 PM »
Seen him now
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 403
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:25 PM »
Right at the start of the first interview back left hand side
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 213
Re: FINE YOUNG BORO CASUALS !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:05:09 AM »
Down in London on Friday at Fulham and there was a young lad with a proper Ali G accent but listening to that our own Teesside accent has also changed so much
