January 21, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.  (Read 348 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« on: Yesterday at 04:37:18 PM »
Says it all really. Will Boro ever be a high scoring team?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 735


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:39:08 PM »
Only if we can get some more goals.
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 408



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:41:50 PM »
Terry knows the score.


:like:    :like:    :like:
towz
Posts: 7 603


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:36:44 PM »
I would take a 1-0 win any day
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:29:53 PM »
Of course you would take a 1:0 any time but this lack of goals is something that has gone on too long. To a certain extent it is balanced by Boro having a relatively low goals against. However how  many points a season do Boro throw away by not being able to put a game to bed? The recent home game against Derby is an excellent example.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 216


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:47:32 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:29:53 PM
Of course you would take a 1:0 any time but this lack of goals is something that has gone on too long. To a certain extent it is balanced by Boro having a relatively low goals against. However how  many points a season do Boro throw away by not being able to put a game to bed? The recent home game against Derby is an excellent example.


12
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:04:19 PM »
Another 12 points would have given us a total of 46 and SIXTH place.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 097



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:06:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:47:32 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:29:53 PM
Of course you would take a 1:0 any time but this lack of goals is something that has gone on too long. To a certain extent it is balanced by Boro having a relatively low goals against. However how  many points a season do Boro throw away by not being able to put a game to bed? The recent home game against Derby is an excellent example.


12

Fuck off BC.

The answer is 13.

You cunt.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 739


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:23:39 PM »
Give Woody time and he will fuckin sort it.

Three transfer windows minimum needed for any manager to make a real difference.




 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 045


The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:50:04 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:23:39 PM
Give Woody time and he will fuckin sort it.

Three transfer windows minimum needed for any manager to make a real difference.




 :like:
we score less than johnny. :basil:
(or me, rava)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 739


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:33:40 PM »
 
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:20:06 PM »
Boro have a scoring rate of a eunuch in a brothel.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 045


The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:24:31 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:20:06 PM
Boro have a scoring rate of a eunuch in a brothel.
DON'T BE A DAFT CUNT ALL YOUR LIFE BILL.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:06:08 PM »
Lets hope they score more than one tonight.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 045


The ace face.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:17:22 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:06:08 PM
Lets hope they score more than one tonight.
one will do if brum get nowt. :jowo5:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 042


« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:53:55 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:17:22 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:06:08 PM
Lets hope they score more than one tonight.
one will do if brum get nowt. :jowo5:

Not enough for Bill, hell only be happy if Steve Gibson comes on and scores a couple.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:22:32 PM »
I would love to see that.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:18:59 PM »
Even when we get a penalty the useless buggers can't score.
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 143



« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:14:07 PM »
Birmingham have not kept a clean sheet in their last 16 games 🤔
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 143



« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:28:47 PM »
Make that 17😀
El Capitan
Posts: 40 216


« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:35:14 PM »
Bills gutted  lost
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:41:52 PM »
In case you haven't noticed, this thread is about Boro's inability to score goals. Only two shots on target tonight so far even missing a penalty. It really is quite shocking. Season after season we are one of the lowest goal scorers. Is it just bad luck?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:45:57 PM »
Quod Erat Demonstrandum .
CapsDave
Posts: 4 042


« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:11:09 PM »
Fuck off Bill
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 065


« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:19:40 PM »
By the way Caps it seems old Hamster Cheeks didn't come off the bench after all. Perhaps he is the answer to our goal drought.
