January 21, 2020, 06:28:52 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
Author
Topic: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship. (Read 228 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 058
Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:37:18 PM »
Says it all really. Will Boro ever be a high scoring team?
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 735
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:39:08 PM »
Only if we can get some more goals.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 408
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:50 PM »
Terry knows the score.
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 603
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:36:44 PM »
I would take a 1-0 win any day
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 058
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:53 PM »
Of course you would take a 1:0 any time but this lack of goals is something that has gone on too long. To a certain extent it is balanced by Boro having a relatively low goals against. However how many points a season do Boro throw away by not being able to put a game to bed? The recent home game against Derby is an excellent example.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 209
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:47:32 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 07:29:53 PM
Of course you would take a 1:0 any time but this lack of goals is something that has gone on too long. To a certain extent it is balanced by Boro having a relatively low goals against. However how many points a season do Boro throw away by not being able to put a game to bed? The recent home game against Derby is an excellent example.
12
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 058
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:04:19 PM »
Another 12 points would have given us a total of 46 and SIXTH place.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 092
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:47:32 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 07:29:53 PM
Of course you would take a 1:0 any time but this lack of goals is something that has gone on too long. To a certain extent it is balanced by Boro having a relatively low goals against. However how many points a season do Boro throw away by not being able to put a game to bed? The recent home game against Derby is an excellent example.
12
Fuck off BC.
The answer is 13.
You cunt.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 739
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:23:39 PM »
Give Woody time and he will fuckin sort it.
Three transfer windows minimum needed for any manager to make a real difference.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 045
The ace face.
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:50:04 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 08:23:39 PM
Give Woody time and he will fuckin sort it.
Three transfer windows minimum needed for any manager to make a real difference.
we score less than johnny.
(or me,
)
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 739
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:33:40 PM »
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 058
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:20:06 PM »
Boro have a scoring rate of a eunuch in a brothel.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 045
The ace face.
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:24:31 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:20:06 PM
Boro have a scoring rate of a eunuch in a brothel.
DON'T BE A DAFT CUNT ALL YOUR LIFE BILL.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 058
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:06:08 PM »
Lets hope they score more than one tonight.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 045
The ace face.
Re: Second lowest goals for in the Chimpship.
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:17:22 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:06:08 PM
Lets hope they score more than one tonight.
one will do if brum get nowt.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
