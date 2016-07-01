Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 041





The ace face.





Posts: 24 041The ace face. Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM » home win if he stops fucking about with the selection. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "