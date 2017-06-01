Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2020, 08:38:00 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City  (Read 153 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 407



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:33:47 PM »
        :mido:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 407



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:34:22 PM »
1 - 1.


rava    rava    rava
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 798



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:34:35 PM »
2-1 Boro  :like:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 040


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM »
home win if he stops fucking about with the selection. :jowo4:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 092



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:09:24 PM »
2-0

 :homer:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 125


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:22:03 PM »
2-1   :jowo2:
Logged
thicko

Offline Offline

Posts: 49


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:16:39 PM »
Score draw  :ali:...
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 322


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:19:16 PM »
A crafty 1 - 0.
Logged
CoB scum
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 388



View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:26:20 PM »
Boro 3 Brummies 1
Logged
Ayresome89

Offline Offline

Posts: 13


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:27:39 PM »
2-0 Boro
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:25:06 PM »
Fletcher starts 2~0  :jowo5:
Gestede starts 0~1   :jowo9:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 370


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:42:08 PM »
BORO 1 BRUM 1  oleary
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 946



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:05:55 PM »
                    mcl
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 506


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:17:11 PM »
Gonna go for a rout tomorrow night

Middlesbrough football club 4-0 Birmingham city football club
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 605


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:51:09 PM »
Boro 2 V brum 0

 :homer:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 946



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:02:27 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 07:17:11 PM
Gonna go for a gout tomorrow night

Middlesbrough football club 4-0 Birmingham city football club

                mcl
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 678

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:23:12 AM »
BORO 2 BRUM 2

THE JUKE TO SCORE  👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 