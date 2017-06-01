Welcome,
January 20, 2020, 06:52:09 PM
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
Jake Andrews
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
Jake Andrews
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
1 - 1.
Gramsci
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
2-1 Boro
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
home win if he stops fucking about with the selection.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
2-0
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
calamity
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
2-1
thicko
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
Score draw
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
A crafty 1 - 0.
CoB scum
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
Boro 3 Brummies 1
Ayresome89
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
2-0 Boro
mingebag
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
Fletcher starts 2~0
Gestede starts 0~1
monkeyman
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Birmingham City
BORO 1 BRUM 1
