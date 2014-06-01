Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 20, 2020, 02:48:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHOS YOUR FAVE BAWL TEAM?  (Read 33 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 508


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:55:57 PM »
I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A DIE HARD PATS TEAM AND TOM BRADY HAS ALWAYS BEEN AN ABSOLUTE BALLER :homer:

I THINK AARON HERNANDEZ WOULD HAVE BEEN THE GREATEST WINGER WE EVER PRODUCED IF HE NEVER GOT INTO BOTHER  :pope2:

SAID TO HIM ONCE "STAY OUT OF BOTHER MAYYYTE" AND GRABBED HIS EAR  :like: :like: :like:

HE NEVER LISTENED  :unlike:

WHO DO YOU FANCY FOR THE SUPERBOWL?  lost

49ERS OR THE CHIEFS? 
 
BEER ME FELLOW BALLERS :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 902


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:18:35 PM »
Chiefs vs 49ers is gonna be a great final. The best defence vs the best offence. I'm gonna go Chiefs all the way.


Philly Eagles on the East Coast and Oakland Raiders on the West for me.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 