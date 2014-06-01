Welcome,
January 20, 2020, 02:48:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHOS YOUR FAVE BAWL TEAM?
Author
Topic: WHOS YOUR FAVE BAWL TEAM? (Read 33 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 508
WHOS YOUR FAVE BAWL TEAM?
Today
at 01:55:57 PM »
I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A DIE HARD PATS TEAM AND TOM BRADY HAS ALWAYS BEEN AN ABSOLUTE BALLER
I THINK AARON HERNANDEZ WOULD HAVE BEEN THE GREATEST WINGER WE EVER PRODUCED IF HE NEVER GOT INTO BOTHER
SAID TO HIM ONCE "STAY OUT OF BOTHER MAYYYTE" AND GRABBED HIS EAR
HE NEVER LISTENED
WHO DO YOU FANCY FOR THE SUPERBOWL?
49ERS OR THE CHIEFS?
BEER ME FELLOW BALLERS
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 902
Once in every lifetime
Re: WHOS YOUR FAVE BAWL TEAM?
Today
at 02:18:35 PM »
Chiefs vs 49ers is gonna be a great final. The best defence vs the best offence. I'm gonna go Chiefs all the way.
Philly Eagles on the East Coast and Oakland Raiders on the West for me.
Glory Glory Man United
