Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 040





The ace face.





Posts: 24 040The ace face. the political compass test. « on: Yesterday at 12:16:33 PM »

Economic Left/Right: -4.63

Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -1.85

don't know what the figures mean but i'm in the bottom left quadrant like Ghandi.Economic Left/Right: -4.63Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -1.85 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 732





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 732Pull your socks up Tel. Re: the political compass test. « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:45:21 PM »



Surprised myself there! Surprised myself there! Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 1 964





Posts: 1 964 Re: the political compass test. « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:05:05 PM »



Thought some of the questions were a bit too obvious, from one angle to the other:



"Charity is better than social security as a means of helping the genuinely disadvantaged."



"Multinational companies are unethically exploiting the plant genetic resources of developing countries."



"When you are troubled, its better not to think about it, but to keep busy with more cheerful things."



"Do you hate P@kis?" Thought some of the questions were a bit too obvious, from one angle to the other:"Charity is better than social security as a means of helping the genuinely disadvantaged.""Multinational companies are unethically exploiting the plant genetic resources of developing countries.""When you are troubled, its better not to think about it, but to keep busy with more cheerful things.""Do you hate P@kis?" Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 092







Posts: 13 092 Re: the political compass test. « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:49:06 PM »











Balanced between Ghandi and Stalin. Seems about right.



Nearly at 0,0.Balanced between Ghandi and Stalin. Seems about right. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 092







Posts: 13 092 Re: the political compass test. « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:55:10 PM »



I bet that makes Tozza happy.



Before Tozza fixed his results we had pretty much the exact same position.I bet that makes Tozza happy. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19