Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2020, 01:36:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: the political compass test.  (Read 350 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 040


The ace face.


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:16:33 PM »
don't know what the figures mean but i'm in the bottom left quadrant like Ghandi.
Economic Left/Right: -4.63
 Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -1.85
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 125


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:33:03 PM »
More or less exactly where you are.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 732


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:45:21 PM »


Surprised myself there!
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 040


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:51:02 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 12:33:03 PM
More or less exactly where you are.

I wanted to be    :meltdown:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 732


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:56:35 PM »


That's better.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 101



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:28:38 PM »
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 040


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:37:24 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:28:38 PM

same as me, I bet the wokes are all upper left in the name of liberalism. :matty:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 101



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:11:30 PM »
Do you think the survey was designed by a sociialist organisation? 

 
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 964


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:05:05 PM »


Thought some of the questions were a bit too obvious, from one angle to the other:

"Charity is better than social security as a means of helping the genuinely disadvantaged."

"Multinational companies are unethically exploiting the plant genetic resources of developing countries."

"When you are troubled, its better not to think about it, but to keep busy with more cheerful things."

"Do you hate P@kis?" 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 299


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:14:56 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:56:35 PM


That's better.

I'm as right as you Terry but I'm in the libertarian quarter not the authoritarian.
Logged
BarnesBoroFC
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 421


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:27:51 PM »
Another for Ghandi
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 092



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:49:06 PM »
Nearly at 0,0. 

 



Balanced between Ghandi and Stalin.  Seems about right.

 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 092



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:55:10 PM »
Before Tozza fixed his results we had pretty much the exact same position.

I bet that makes Tozza happy.

 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 040


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:05:19 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:55:10 PM
Before Tozza fixed his results we had pretty much the exact same position.

I bet that makes Tozza happy.

 :alastair:
terry thinks he's  but he's really  :matty:.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 732


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:47:45 PM »
Unless you fix it everyone will be in a similar position, it's a shit test that even thick fat Clam could see through.

I know in my heart I'm right-wing!!!

 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 092



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:58:24 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 05:47:45 PM
Unless you fix it everyone will be in a similar position, it's a shit test that even thick fat Clam could see through.

I know in my heart I'm right-wing!!!

 

Zip it you leftie tosser.

 :basil:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Monster Munch

Offline Offline

Posts: 13


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:14:31 PM »
Slightly left and bang in the middle between Authoritarian and Libertarian
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 737


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:19:42 PM »
I don't give a fuck.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 092



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:23:47 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:19:42 PM
I'm too thick to answer the questions.

Go hit your thumb with a hammer mongo.

 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 737


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:24:14 PM »
Fuck off.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 092



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:27:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:24:14 PM
Fuck off.



 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
38red
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 243


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:33:43 PM »

Economic Left/Right: -6.75
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -6.87

I appear to be a pinko cunt!.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 040


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:53:17 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:24:14 PM
Fuck off.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 938



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:22:17 AM »
Near Willie and Jimmy

Your Political Compass
Economic Left/Right: -3.25
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -2.62
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 