January 21, 2020, 01:36:08 AM
the political compass test.
Topic: the political compass test. (Read 350 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 040
The ace face.
the political compass test.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:16:33 PM »
don't know what the figures mean but i'm in the bottom left quadrant like Ghandi.
Economic Left/Right: -4.63
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -1.85
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 125
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:33:03 PM »
More or less exactly where you are.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 732
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:45:21 PM »
Surprised myself there!
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 040
The ace face.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:51:02 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 12:33:03 PM
More or less exactly where you are.
I wanted to be
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 732
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:56:35 PM »
That's better.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 101
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:28:38 PM »
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 040
The ace face.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 01:37:24 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 01:28:38 PM
same as me, I bet the wokes are all upper left in the name of liberalism.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 101
Re: the political compass test
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:11:30 PM »
Do you think the survey was designed by a sociialist organisation?
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 964
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:05:05 PM »
Thought some of the questions were a bit too obvious, from one angle to the other:
"Charity is better than social security as a means of helping the genuinely disadvantaged."
"Multinational companies are unethically exploiting the plant genetic resources of developing countries."
"When you are troubled, its better not to think about it, but to keep busy with more cheerful things."
"Do you hate P@kis?"
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 299
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 03:14:56 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 12:56:35 PM
That's better.
I'm as right as you Terry but I'm in the libertarian quarter not the authoritarian.
BarnesBoroFC
Offline
Posts: 421
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 04:27:51 PM »
Another for Ghandi
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 092
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:49:06 PM »
Nearly at 0,0.
Balanced between Ghandi and Stalin. Seems about right.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 092
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 04:55:10 PM »
Before Tozza fixed his results we had pretty much the exact same position.
I bet that makes Tozza happy.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 040
The ace face.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 05:05:19 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:55:10 PM
Before Tozza fixed his results we had pretty much the exact same position.
I bet that makes Tozza happy.
terry thinks he's
but he's really
.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 732
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 05:47:45 PM »
Unless you fix it everyone will be in a similar position, it's a shit test that even thick fat Clam could see through.
I know in my heart I'm right-wing!!!
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 092
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:24 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 05:47:45 PM
Unless you fix it everyone will be in a similar position, it's a shit test that even thick fat Clam could see through.
I know in my heart I'm right-wing!!!
Zip it you leftie tosser.
Monster Munch
Offline
Posts: 13
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:31 PM »
Slightly left and bang in the middle between Authoritarian and Libertarian
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 737
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 08:19:42 PM »
I don't give a fuck.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 092
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 08:23:47 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 08:19:42 PM
I'm too thick to answer the questions.
Go hit your thumb with a hammer mongo.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 737
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 08:24:14 PM »
Fuck off.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 092
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 08:27:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 08:24:14 PM
Fuck off.
38red
Offline
Posts: 243
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 08:33:43 PM »
Economic Left/Right: -6.75
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -6.87
I appear to be a pinko cunt!.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 040
The ace face.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:17 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 08:24:14 PM
Fuck off.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 938
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 12:22:17 AM »
Near Willie and Jimmy
Your Political Compass
Economic Left/Right: -3.25
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -2.62
