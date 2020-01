Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 037





The ace face.





Posts: 24 037The ace face. the political compass test. « on: Today at 12:16:33 PM »

Economic Left/Right: -4.63

Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -1.85

don't know what the figures mean but i'm in the bottom left quadrant like Ghandi.Economic Left/Right: -4.63Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -1.85

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 6 732





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 732Pull your socks up Tel. Re: the political compass test. « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:21 PM »



Surprised myself there!

Skinz

Posts: 1 964





Posts: 1 964 Re: the political compass test. « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:05:05 PM »



Thought some of the questions were a bit too obvious, from one angle to the other:



"Charity is better than social security as a means of helping the genuinely disadvantaged."



"Multinational companies are unethically exploiting the plant genetic resources of developing countries."



"When you are troubled, it’s better not to think about it, but to keep busy with more cheerful things."



Thought some of the questions were a bit too obvious, from one angle to the other:"Charity is better than social security as a means of helping the genuinely disadvantaged.""Multinational companies are unethically exploiting the plant genetic resources of developing countries.""When you are troubled, it's better not to think about it, but to keep busy with more cheerful things.""Do you hate P@kis?"

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 089







Posts: 13 089 Re: the political compass test. « Reply #11 on: Today at 04:49:06 PM »











Balanced between Ghandi and Stalin. Seems about right.



Nearly at 0,0.Balanced between Ghandi and Stalin. Seems about right.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 089







Posts: 13 089 Re: the political compass test. « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:55:10 PM »



I bet that makes Tozza happy.



Before Tozza fixed his results we had pretty much the exact same position.I bet that makes Tozza happy.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19