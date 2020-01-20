Welcome,
January 20, 2020, 02:48:37 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
the political compass test.
Author
Topic: the political compass test. (Read 103 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 034
The ace face.
the political compass test.
«
on:
Today
at 12:16:33 PM »
don't know what the figures mean but i'm in the bottom left quadrant like Ghandi.
Economic Left/Right: -4.63
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -1.85
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 123
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:33:03 PM »
More or less exactly where you are.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 730
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:45:21 PM »
Surprised myself there!
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 034
The ace face.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:51:02 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 12:33:03 PM
More or less exactly where you are.
I wanted to be
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 730
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:56:35 PM »
That's better.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 101
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:28:38 PM »
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 034
The ace face.
Re: the political compass test.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:37:24 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 01:28:38 PM
same as me, I bet the wokes are all upper left in the name of liberalism.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 101
Re: the political compass test
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:11:30 PM »
Do you think the survey was designed by a sociialist organisation?
Loading...