January 20, 2020, 02:48:37 PM
Author Topic: the political compass test.  (Read 103 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 034


The ace face.


« on: Today at 12:16:33 PM »
don't know what the figures mean but i'm in the bottom left quadrant like Ghandi.
Economic Left/Right: -4.63
 Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -1.85
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 123


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:33:03 PM »
More or less exactly where you are.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 730


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:21 PM »


Surprised myself there!
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 034


The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:51:02 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:33:03 PM
More or less exactly where you are.

I wanted to be    :meltdown:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 730


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:56:35 PM »


That's better.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 101



« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:28:38 PM »
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 034


The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:37:24 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:28:38 PM

same as me, I bet the wokes are all upper left in the name of liberalism. :matty:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 101



« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:11:30 PM »
Do you think the survey was designed by a sociialist organisation? 

 
