January 20, 2020, 10:06:02 AM
Author Topic: FAO Jake  (Read 151 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 06:35:49 PM »
Obviously we're both fans of the man the myth the legend tyan booth, do you also listen to the Fight Disciples podcast?
Gramsci
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:44:41 PM »
is this a regular chat up line of yours  souey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:16:56 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 06:44:41 PM
is this a regular chat up line of yours  souey

Did this thread have a title that said 'FAO Dr Gobshyte' ?

Well, fuck off then  :lenin:
Gramsci
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:29:16 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:16:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 06:44:41 PM
is this a regular chat up line of yours  souey

Did this thread have a title that said 'FAO Dr Gobshyte' ?

Well, fuck off then  :lenin:

Bit touchy or summat  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

You OK hun? 

El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:21:53 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 06:44:41 PM
is this a regular chat up line of yours  souey


 :nige: :nige:




Trying to sign jake up to infowars 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:43:32 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
