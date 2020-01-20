Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 20, 2020, 10:06:02 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FAO Jake
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FAO Jake (Read 151 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 296
FAO Jake
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:35:49 PM »
Obviously we're both fans of the man the myth the legend tyan booth, do you also listen to the Fight Disciples podcast?
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 797
Re: FAO Jake
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:44:41 PM »
is this a regular chat up line of yours
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 296
Re: FAO Jake
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:56 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 06:44:41 PM
is this a regular chat up line of yours
Did this thread have a title that said 'FAO Dr Gobshyte' ?
Well, fuck off then
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 797
Re: FAO Jake
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:16 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:16:56 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 06:44:41 PM
is this a regular chat up line of yours
Did this thread have a title that said 'FAO Dr Gobshyte' ?
Well, fuck off then
Bit touchy or summat
You OK hun?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 206
Re: FAO Jake
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:53 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 06:44:41 PM
is this a regular chat up line of yours
Trying to sign jake up to infowars
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 937
Re: FAO Jake
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:43:32 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...