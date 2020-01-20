Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 296





Posts: 1 296 Re: FAO Jake « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:16:56 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 06:44:41 PM

is this a regular chat up line of yours

Did this thread have a title that said 'FAO Dr Gobshyte' ?



Well, fuck off then Did this thread have a title that said 'FAO Dr Gobshyte' ?Well, fuck off then Logged