LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD
monkeyman
Posts: 8 368


« on: Yesterday at 05:26:19 PM »
LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS  :pope2:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:29:15 PM »
Come on you reds 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 054



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:43:01 PM »
United are in beige
monkeyman
Posts: 8 368


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:44:54 PM »
 :mido:
Gramsci
Posts: 7 798



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:46:42 PM »
What a player Virgil is  :jowo8:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 092



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:01:03 PM »
I hope they stuff the Manky cunts.

 :alastair:
headset
Posts: 163


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:08:09 PM »
Weve conquered all of Europe.
Were never gonna stop.
From Paris down to Turkey.
Weve won the fucking lot.
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.
The fields of Anfield Road.
We are loyal supporters.
And we come from Liverpool.
Allez, Allez, Allez.

 :bc: monkey
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 847



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:20:06 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:08:09 PM
Weve conquered all of Europe.
Were never gonna stop.
From Paris down to Turkey.
Weve won the fucking lot.
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.
The fields of Anfield Road.
We are loyal supporters.
And we come from Liverpool.
Allez, Allez, Allez.

 :bc: monkey

souey
monkeyman
Posts: 8 368


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:21:39 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:08:09 PM
Weve conquered all of Europe.
Were never gonna stop.
From Paris down to Turkey.
Weve won the fucking lot.
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.
The fields of Anfield Road.
We are loyal supporters.
And we come from Liverpool.
Allez, Allez, Allez.

 :bc: monkey

FUCKING GREAT THAT  :like:
Gramsci
Posts: 7 798



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:25:01 PM »
Liverpool go marching on  :mido:
dixieland
Posts: 1 259


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:00:04 PM »
Well deserved. Firmino goal should have stood though which would have made it a lot easier than it actually was.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 904


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 PM »
they're all coming out of the woodwork.


Dixie is the only bindipper on here, so the other lot, fuck off back in your shells.
ZombieTits
Posts: 517


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:25:09 PM »
Its fantastic how shit man u are now.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:27:45 PM »
Liverpool through and through  :southcup:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 904


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:39:33 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:27:45 PM
Liverpool through and through  :southcup:


So why haven't you mention it before in the time you've been on here? :jackanory:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:41:08 PM »
I have, you probably just missed it 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 040


The ace face.


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:47:41 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:27:45 PM
plastic cunt through and through  :southcup:
sorted. :jowo2:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 368


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:48:41 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:41:08 PM
I have, you probably just missed it 
  :nige:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:47:41 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:27:45 PM
plastic cunt through and through  :southcup:
sorted. :jowo2:

 mick
mingebag
Posts: 4 209



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:02:32 PM »
Good job theres no Man U supporters on this board :like:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 904


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:02:57 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:02:32 PM
Good job theres no Man U supporters on this board :like:

Isn't it just
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 040


The ace face.


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:02:32 PM
Good job theres no Man U supporters on this board :like:
plenty of plastics. :basil:
mingebag
Posts: 4 209



« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:16:53 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:07:55 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:02:32 PM
Good job theres no Man U supporters on this board :like:
plenty of plastics. :basil:
Maybe these plastics on the board go to The Theatre of Dreams every home game  :pd:

 mcl
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 904


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:23:59 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:16:53 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:07:55 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:02:32 PM
Good job theres no Man U supporters on this board :like:
plenty of plastics. :basil:
Maybe these plastics on the board go to The Theatre of Dreams every home game  :pd:

 mcl


Hardly, which coincidentally, is very similar to a lot of posters on here and the Riverside .....
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 PM »
I get to Anfield quite often  :bc:
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 209



« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:28:51 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:23:59 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:16:53 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:07:55 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:02:32 PM
Good job theres no Man U supporters on this board :like:
plenty of plastics. :basil:
Maybe these plastics on the board go to The Theatre of Dreams every home game  :pd:

 mcl


Hardly, which coincidentally, is very similar to a lot of posters on here and the Riverside .....
Touché Mr Mayall  :basil:
mingebag
Posts: 4 209



« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:31:44 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:28:13 PM
I get to Anfield quite often  :bc:
Quite often  :pd:
This is when Liverpool are playing right?  :pd:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:35:42 PM »
Who wouldnt want to watch this Liverpool team? Best team that has ever graced the premier league  :like:
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 506


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 PM »
Heysel  klins
 
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:40:19 PM »
What about it?
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 209



« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:45:41 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:35:42 PM
Who wouldnt want to watch this Liverpool team? Best team that has ever graced the premier league  :like:
Just making sure you weren't working in Liverpool near the stadium  mcl
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 PM »
What was Man Uniteds best ever team? And how many would this Liverpool team beat them by?

Personally I think the obvious one, treble winning team and Liverpool would beat them comfortably 2-0, a bit like today.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 904


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:58:21 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:51:56 PM
What was Man Uniteds best ever team? And how many would this Liverpool team beat them by?

Personally I think the obvious one, treble winning team and Liverpool would beat them comfortably 2-0, a bit like today.

1999 and 2008 teams. Liverpool wouldn't beat them. I doubt they'd beat Jose's first stint at Chelsea's squad.


Hypothetical really, as football has changed massively since then.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:00:38 PM »
The only team that would even give them a decent game would be Arsenals invincibles
Logged
ZombieTits
Posts: 517


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:14:26 PM »
There isn't much sadder in the world than a plastic Man U fan.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:23:06 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 11:14:26 PM
There isn't much sadder in the world than a plastic Man U fan.

I agree.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 208


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:25:42 PM »
Great to see my team marching on to the title. YNWA  :pope2:



Invincibles?? You never know  mick
monkeyman
Posts: 8 368


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:35:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:25:42 PM
Great to see my team marching on to the title. YNWA  :pope2:



Invincibles?? You never know  mick
  :pope2: YNWA SOME JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE  :jowo8:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 040


The ace face.


« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:19:26 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:23:59 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:16:53 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:07:55 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:02:32 PM
Good job theres no Man U supporters on this board :like:
plenty of plastics. :basil:
Maybe these plastics on the board go to The Theatre of Dreams every home game  :pd:

 mcl


Hardly, which coincidentally, is very similar to a lot of posters on here and the Riverside .....
obviously doesn't apply to us gold card holders.
Minge
Posts: 9 322

Superstar


« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:03:21 AM »
man City players are better, if pep played the Klopp way they would piss it again .
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 506


« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:11:27 AM »
Fucking plastic mancs and scousers everywhere  klins
CapsDave
Posts: 4 038


« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:19:43 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:03:21 AM
man City players are better, if pep played the Klopp way they would piss it again .


Im not sure you know, I would say the keepers are on par, Trent, Virgil and Robertson would get in Citys defence, and you have to say over the last 18 months Salah, Mane and Firmino are on par with Aguero, Sterling and Jesus.

De Bruyne would walk in to any team in the world.
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 388



« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:59:41 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:23:06 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 11:14:26 PM
There isn't much sadder in the world than a plastic Man U fan.

I agree.

Apart from maybe a plastic Scouser. 
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 407



« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:44:03 PM »
Quote from: dixieland on Yesterday at 08:00:04 PM
Well deserved. Firmino goal should have stood though which would have made it a lot easier than it actually was.


There was fuck all wrong with it. De Gea's a fanny.
dixieland
Posts: 1 259


« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:23:31 PM »
if you are going to compare Utd's treble team with this current Liverpool team, well consider these facts, this current Liverpool team last year achieved 97 points along with winning the champions league. This season they have won the European super cup, world club champions & currently run away premier league leaders winning 92 points out of a possible 94.

If that doesn't convince you who is the best then consider this, after 22 games, Liverpool have achieved 64 points, that is two more than Man city's centurions, 12 more points than Arsenal's invincible & 23 more than Man Utd's treble winners.

Utd's treble team would get no where near this Liverpool & Man City team, but that's not to say things won't change in the future because who knows when Pep & Klopp leave what will happen.

I still think City are the best of the premiership era but that could change if Liverpool continue breaking record after record with the invincible's next followed by Utd 99 team with Mourinho's Chelsea first time around 5th.
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 506


« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:37:55 PM »
Heysel 
dixieland
Posts: 1 259


« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:05:54 PM »
Brilliant response from the bitters. No sensible or logic debate can be offered to this thread.
Jethro Tull
Posts: 9 847



« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:37:07 PM »
When Pool' were cleaning up in the 80's they only managed 2 league wins over Man U in 20 attempts' must have been a bastard for em. :lids:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 737


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:53:22 PM »
How many academy kids are in this current Liverpool superstar team?


How many were in the Man U treble winning side?
Logged
