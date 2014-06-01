monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 368





Posts: 8 368 LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « on: Yesterday at 05:26:19 PM » LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 038





Posts: 4 038 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:29:15 PM » Come on you reds Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 089







Posts: 13 089 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:01:03 PM »



I hope they stuff the Manky cunts. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

headset

Offline



Posts: 163





Posts: 163 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:08:09 PM »

Were never gonna stop.

From Paris down to Turkey.

Weve won the fucking lot.

Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.

The fields of Anfield Road.

We are loyal supporters.

And we come from Liverpool.

Allez, Allez, Allez.





Weve conquered all of Europe.Were never gonna stop.From Paris down to Turkey.Weve won the fucking lot.Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.The fields of Anfield Road.We are loyal supporters.And we come from Liverpool.Allez, Allez, Allez. Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 844







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 844 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:20:06 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:08:09 PM

Were never gonna stop.

From Paris down to Turkey.

Weve won the fucking lot.

Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.

The fields of Anfield Road.

We are loyal supporters.

And we come from Liverpool.

Allez, Allez, Allez.







Weve conquered all of Europe.Were never gonna stop.From Paris down to Turkey.Weve won the fucking lot.Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.The fields of Anfield Road.We are loyal supporters.And we come from Liverpool.Allez, Allez, Allez. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

dixieland

Offline



Posts: 1 256





Posts: 1 256 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:00:04 PM » Well deserved. Firmino goal should have stood though which would have made it a lot easier than it actually was. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 10 902





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 902Once in every lifetime Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 PM » they're all coming out of the woodwork.





Dixie is the only bindipper on here, so the other lot, fuck off back in your shells.





Logged Glory Glory Man United

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 038





Posts: 4 038 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:27:45 PM » Liverpool through and through Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 038





Posts: 4 038 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:41:08 PM » I have, you probably just missed it Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 038





Posts: 4 038 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 PM » I get to Anfield quite often Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 038





Posts: 4 038 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:35:42 PM » Who wouldnt want to watch this Liverpool team? Best team that has ever graced the premier league Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 038





Posts: 4 038 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:40:19 PM » What about it? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 038





Posts: 4 038 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 PM » What was Man Uniteds best ever team? And how many would this Liverpool team beat them by?



Personally I think the obvious one, treble winning team and Liverpool would beat them comfortably 2-0, a bit like today. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 10 902





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 902Once in every lifetime Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:58:21 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:51:56 PM What was Man Uniteds best ever team? And how many would this Liverpool team beat them by?



Personally I think the obvious one, treble winning team and Liverpool would beat them comfortably 2-0, a bit like today.



1999 and 2008 teams. Liverpool wouldn't beat them. I doubt they'd beat Jose's first stint at Chelsea's squad.





Hypothetical really, as football has changed massively since then. 1999 and 2008 teams. Liverpool wouldn't beat them. I doubt they'd beat Jose's first stint at Chelsea's squad.Hypothetical really, as football has changed massively since then. Logged Glory Glory Man United

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 038





Posts: 4 038 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:00:38 PM » The only team that would even give them a decent game would be Arsenals invincibles Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 207





Posts: 40 207 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:25:42 PM »







Invincibles?? You never know Great to see my team marching on to the title. YNWAInvincibles?? You never know Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 322



Superstar





Posts: 9 322Superstar Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #39 on: Today at 07:03:21 AM » man City players are better, if pep played the Klopp way they would piss it again .

Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 038





Posts: 4 038 Re: LIVERPOOL V MAN UTD « Reply #41 on: Today at 09:19:43 AM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:03:21 AM man City players are better, if pep played the Klopp way they would piss it again .





Im not sure you know, I would say the keepers are on par, Trent, Virgil and Robertson would get in Citys defence, and you have to say over the last 18 months Salah, Mane and Firmino are on par with Aguero, Sterling and Jesus.



De Bruyne would walk in to any team in the world. Im not sure you know, I would say the keepers are on par, Trent, Virgil and Robertson would get in Citys defence, and you have to say over the last 18 months Salah, Mane and Firmino are on par with Aguero, Sterling and Jesus.De Bruyne would walk in to any team in the world. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

