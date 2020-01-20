towz

Online



Posts: 7 602





Posts: 7 602 Re: The Woke production line « Reply #50 on: Today at 01:36:33 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:07:17 PM ) as going to a demanding strict largely middle class school with a focus on education gave him the life-skills and academic qualifications to get into Newcastle Uni . Now as an avid modern socialist he dismisses the policies and values of the Tory culture that has given him so much reward. He also conveniently forgets how he betrayed his political values by deserting his working class mates/roots to rub shoulders with torys. A classic champagne socialist and hypocrite







Leave Towz alone FFS. He is a well qualified modern socialist who realised he had to be educated away from his labour controlled catchment area to a tory controlled one, involving considerable travel and effort. He did this to improve his chances in life () as going to a demanding strict largely middle class school with a focus on education gave him the life-skills and academic qualifications to get into Newcastle Uni. Now as an avid modern socialist he dismisses the policies and values of the Tory culture that has given him so much reward. He also conveniently forgets how he betrayed his political values by deserting his working class mates/roots to rub shoulders with torys. A classic champagne socialist and hypocrite

Someone's been stalking Someone's been stalking Logged