Wee_Willie

« on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 AM »



https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1218651366601588736?s=09 The evil side of living in woke land. Love it if Trump put these kids into social care with proper parents Logged

towz

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:27:44 AM » Much better to teach your kids to hate immigrants and black people

towz

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:32:49 AM » You really need to stop polluting your mind with the shite you look at Willie, its not healthy

calamity

« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:36:21 AM » Two wrongs donít make a right Willie.



Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.



Youíre becoming more of a snowflake every day Logged

towz

« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:49:49 AM » Your progression from closet wrong'un to outright RWNJ has been very amusing

Wee_Willie

Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.



Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house. Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house. Logged

Wee_Willie

calamity

If my kids swear then they get disciplined. I wouldnít put them in care though. You utter moron.



In your efforts to appear to be anti-snowflake you come across as anything but. If my kids swear then they get disciplined. I wouldnít put them in care though. You utter moron.In your efforts to appear to be anti-snowflake you come across as anything but. Logged

CapsDave

« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:35:43 PM » Some fucking snowflakes about these days itís embarrassing, imagine these snowflakes in world war 2?



MF(c) DOOM

« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:40:57 PM »

Do you think you promote good values and decency on here Willie?

Wee_Willie

« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:57:28 PM » I think I do yes. Do you think you do?

I believe in justice, fairness and equality for all. Do you?



I believe in justice, fairness and equality for all. Do you? Logged

Johnny Thunder

« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:11:52 PM »





















Four angry lefties circling without throwing too many effective digs but Big Willie the Rightie is still holding the centre of the ring with confidence and grace. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Wee_Willie

« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:19:24 PM »

There's a difference between discipling your own kid in private (which is great, well done ) and encouraging them to act like this. I guess I just have zero tolerance when it comes to child abuse of any form, which I do not think is a bad virtue.



There's a difference between discipling your own kid in private (which is great, well done) and encouraging them to act like this. I guess I just have zero tolerance when it comes to child abuse of any form, which I do not think is a bad virtue. Logged

Johnny Thunder

« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:29:50 PM »









Anyway, I can't doss about here all day. I have beer to sup and flights to book. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Skinz

« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:30:19 PM »



Apart from that being a load of bollocks, there's a big difference. This kind of disgusting shit is celebrated by the left-wing media and your ilk.



Thank fuck 90% of the planet don't think your way Apart from that being a load of bollocks, there's a big difference. This kind of disgusting shit is celebrated by the left-wing media and your ilk.Thank fuck 90% of the planet don't think your way Logged

Bobupanddown

« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:30:49 PM »



You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.



You're opinion isn't worth shit What's funny is the far leftists on here think they have any sort of legitimate view on what is or isn't new-right, alt-right or far right.You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.You're opinion isn't worth shit Logged

towz

« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:04:50 PM »

What's funny is that people like you think you are reasonable. You are a brainwashed dangerous lunatic who allows your own twisted views to be legitimized by the disgusting Alt Right bile you fill your head with

38red

Posts: 241 Re: The Woke production line « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:08:42 PM » It's possible to both despise Trump yet have little time for this sort of behaviour from children. They should be taught that such behaviour is inappropriate in public. If they want to call someone a cunt they should post on COB under an assumed name. Logged

Bobupanddown

My political compass score makes me a moderate libertarian.



Yours makes you a fucking gulag loving, Mao and Stalin worshipping hardcore communist shitstain.



Your opinion is worthless.

My political compass score makes me a moderate libertarian.Yours makes you a fucking gulag loving, Mao and Stalin worshipping hardcore communist shitstain.Your opinion is worthless. Logged

towz

« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:16:12 PM » Please post a link to your political compass mate, I am intrigued

CapsDave

« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 03:17:57 PM » Bob youíre just to the right of Attila The Hun you barmy bastard



CLEM FANDANGO

« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:24:09 PM »



A strange mix of pride and mortification all at the same time.



I'd be conflicted if my three year old were to shout "Corbyn is a cunt bubble" in a public venue such as a supermarket or an opera house.A strange mix of pride and mortification all at the same time. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 096 Re: The Woke production line « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 04:22:57 PM » I could never have a moral compass that defends child rape by Pakistani gangs to uphold a flawed ideology and one that has just been absolutely and rightly pummelled by the electorate. Logged

Ural Quntz



« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 06:55:12 PM »



Towz is actually a black female immigrant muslim



So zi is just defending zer human rights innit



(probably gender fluid by now as well you see)



There's a simple answer to all of thisTowz is actually a black female immigrant muslimSo zi is just defending zer human rights innit(probably gender fluid by now as well you see) Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Wee_Willie

« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 07:07:52 PM »



https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/01/15/we-have-to-talk-about-these-pakistani-gangs/ The vast majority of these Pakistani grooming gangs are in Labour controlled areas. It is political and why leftists are conspicuous by their silence Logged