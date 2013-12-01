|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wee_Willie
|
Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.
Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.
Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day
Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.
Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house.
If my kids swear then they get disciplined. I wouldnt put them in care though. You utter moron.
In your efforts to appear to be anti-snowflake you come across as anything but.
There's a difference between discipling your own kid in private (which is great, well done
) and encouraging them to act like this. I guess I just have zero tolerance when it comes to child abuse of any form, which I do not think is a bad virtue.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
What's funny is the far leftists on here think they have any sort of legitimate view on what is or isn't new-right, alt-right or far right.
You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.
You're opinion isn't worth shit
What's funny is that people like you think you are reasonable. You are a brainwashed dangerous lunatic who allows your own twisted views to be legitimized by the disgusting Alt Right bile you fill your head with
My political compass score makes me a moderate libertarian.
Yours makes you a fucking gulag loving, Mao and Stalin worshipping hardcore communist shitstain.
Your opinion is worthless.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|