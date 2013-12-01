Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Woke production line  (Read 278 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 093



« on: Today at 09:56:18 AM »
The evil side of living in woke land. Love it if Trump put these kids into social care with proper parents

https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1218651366601588736?s=09
towz
Posts: 7 595


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:27:44 AM »
Much better to teach your kids to hate immigrants and black people
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 093



« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:29:20 AM »
No it isn't 
towz
Posts: 7 595


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:30:54 AM »
And women, and Muslims
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 093



« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:32:11 AM »
Sad you feel that way Towz.
towz
Posts: 7 595


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:32:49 AM »
You really need to stop polluting your mind with the shite you look at Willie, its not healthy
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 093



« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:34:03 AM »
You must be a bad influence on me
towz
Posts: 7 595


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:34:46 AM »
You have been well and truly brainwashed by Alt Right propaganda.
calamity
Posts: 8 117


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:36:21 AM »
Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.

Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.

Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 093



« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:47:35 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:34:46 AM
You have been well and truly brainwashed by Alt Right propaganda.

towz
Posts: 7 595


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:49:49 AM »
Your progression from closet wrong'un to outright RWNJ has been very amusing
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 093



« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:52:23 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:36:21 AM
Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.

Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.

Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day

Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.

Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house.  :unlike:  
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 093



« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:54:55 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:49:49 AM
Your progression from closet wrong'un to outright RWNJ has been very amusing

From the person that comes out with racism and sexism as an opening gambit

I don''t have to feel the guilt from defending paedos like you
calamity
Posts: 8 117


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:28:11 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:52:23 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:36:21 AM
Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.

Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.

Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day

Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.

Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house.  :unlike:  

If my kids swear then they get disciplined. I wouldnt put them in care though. You utter moron.

In your efforts to appear to be anti-snowflake you come across as anything but.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 023


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:35:43 PM »
Some fucking snowflakes about these days its embarrassing, imagine these snowflakes in world war 2?
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 935



« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:52:23 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:36:21 AM
Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.

Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.

Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day

Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.

Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house.  :unlike:  

Do you think you promote good values and decency on here Willie?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 093



« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:57:28 PM »
I think I do yes. Do you think you do?

I believe in justice, fairness and equality for all. Do you?
CapsDave
Posts: 4 023


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:10:53 PM »
 cry
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 727


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:11:52 PM »
Four angry lefties circling without throwing too many effective digs but Big Willie the Rightie is still holding the centre of the ring with confidence and grace.




 





 
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 093



« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:19:24 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:28:11 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:52:23 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:36:21 AM
Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.

Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.

Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day

Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.

Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house.  :unlike:  

If my kids swear then they get disciplined. I wouldnt put them in care though. You utter moron.

In your efforts to appear to be anti-snowflake you come across as anything but.

There's a difference between discipling your own kid in private (which is great, well done  :pope2:) and encouraging them to act like this. I guess I just have zero tolerance when it comes to child abuse of any form, which I do not think is a bad virtue.

Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 093



« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:22:58 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:11:52 PM
Four angry lefties circling without throwing too many effective digs but Big Willie the Rightie is still holding the centre of the ring with confidence and grace.




 





 

Get off the sidelines ya fucking shit staring cunt  charles
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 727


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:25:00 PM »
 charles
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 727


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:29:50 PM »
Anyway, I can't doss about here all day. I have beer to sup and flights to book.




 jc
Skinz
Posts: 1 963


« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:30:19 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:27:44 AM
Much better to teach your kids to hate immigrants and black people

Apart from that being a load of bollocks, there's a big difference. This kind of disgusting shit is celebrated by the left-wing media and your ilk.

Thank fuck 90% of the planet don't think your way  :mido:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 289


« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:30:49 PM »
What's funny is the far leftists on here think they have any sort of legitimate view on what is or isn't new-right, alt-right or far right.

You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.

You're opinion isn't worth shit  :wanker: :wanker:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 023


« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:44:36 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:30:49 PM


You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.


 :nige:
towz
Posts: 7 595


« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:04:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:30:49 PM
What's funny is the far leftists on here think they have any sort of legitimate view on what is or isn't new-right, alt-right or far right.

You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.

You're opinion isn't worth shit  :wanker: :wanker:

What's funny is that people like you think you are reasonable. You are a brainwashed dangerous lunatic who allows your own twisted views to be legitimized by the disgusting Alt Right bile you fill your head with
38red
Posts: 241


« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:08:42 PM »
It's possible to both despise Trump yet have little time for this sort of behaviour from children. They should be taught that such behaviour is inappropriate in public. If they want to call someone a cunt they should post on COB under an assumed name.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 289


« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:12:34 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:04:50 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:30:49 PM
What's funny is the far leftists on here think they have any sort of legitimate view on what is or isn't new-right, alt-right or far right.

You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.

You're opinion isn't worth shit  :wanker: :wanker:

What's funny is that people like you think you are reasonable. You are a brainwashed dangerous lunatic who allows your own twisted views to be legitimized by the disgusting Alt Right bile you fill your head with

My political compass score makes me a moderate libertarian.

Yours makes you a fucking gulag loving, Mao and Stalin worshipping hardcore communist shitstain.

Your opinion is worthless.
towz
Posts: 7 595


« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:16:12 PM »
Please post a link to your political compass mate, I am intrigued
CapsDave
Posts: 4 023


« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:17:57 PM »
Bob youre just to the right of Attila The Hun you barmy bastard  :ukfist:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 079



« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:24:09 PM »
I'd be conflicted if my three year old were to shout "Corbyn is a cunt bubble" in a public venue such as a supermarket or an opera house.

A strange mix of pride and mortification all at the same time.

 oleary
