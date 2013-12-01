Wee_Willie

The Woke production line « on: Today at 09:56:18 AM »



https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1218651366601588736?s=09 The evil side of living in woke land. Love it if Trump put these kids into social care with proper parents

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:27:44 AM » Much better to teach your kids to hate immigrants and black people

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:32:49 AM » You really need to stop polluting your mind with the shite you look at Willie, its not healthy

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:36:21 AM » Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.



Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.



Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day Logged

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:49:49 AM » Your progression from closet wrong'un to outright RWNJ has been very amusing

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:52:23 AM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:36:21 AM Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.



Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.



Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day



Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.

Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house.



Re: The Woke production line « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:54:55 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 10:49:49 AM Your progression from closet wrong'un to outright RWNJ has been very amusing



From the person that comes out with racism and sexism as an opening gambit



I don''t have to feel the guilt from defending paedos like you



Re: The Woke production line « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:28:11 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:52:23 AM Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:36:21 AM Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.



Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.



Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day



Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.



Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house.

If my kids swear then they get disciplined. I wouldnt put them in care though. You utter moron.



Re: The Woke production line « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:35:43 PM » Some fucking snowflakes about these days its embarrassing, imagine these snowflakes in world war 2?



Re: The Woke production line « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:40:57 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:52:23 AM Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:36:21 AM Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.



Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.



Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day



Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.



Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house.

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:57:28 PM » I think I do yes. Do you think you do?

I believe in justice, fairness and equality for all. Do you?



I believe in justice, fairness and equality for all. Do you? Logged

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #18 on: Today at 01:11:52 PM »





















Four angry lefties circling without throwing too many effective digs but Big Willie the Rightie is still holding the centre of the ring with confidence and grace.

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:19:24 PM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:28:11 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:52:23 AM Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:36:21 AM Two wrongs dont make a right Willie.



Putting kids into social care because they shouted something stupid about the president? We used to sing songs about Margaret Thatcher at school.



Youre becoming more of a snowflake every day



Something stupid? Allowing your kids to swear is unacceptable for any parent irrespective of class, status or motive. To have them swear in the public domain for political purposes is again unacceptable. It is called providing values which is your responsibility as a responsible parent.



Snowflake because I don't like kids swearing - righto! Hope you enjoyed yours swearing around the house.

If my kids swear then they get disciplined. I wouldnt put them in care though. You utter moron.



In your efforts to appear to be anti-snowflake you come across as anything but.

There's a difference between discipling your own kid in private (which is great, well done ) and encouraging them to act like this. I guess I just have zero tolerance when it comes to child abuse of any form, which I do not think is a bad virtue.



Re: The Woke production line « Reply #22 on: Today at 01:29:50 PM »









Anyway, I can't doss about here all day. I have beer to sup and flights to book.

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #23 on: Today at 01:30:19 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 10:27:44 AM Much better to teach your kids to hate immigrants and black people



Apart from that being a load of bollocks, there's a big difference. This kind of disgusting shit is celebrated by the left-wing media and your ilk.

Thank fuck 90% of the planet don't think your way



Thank fuck 90% of the planet don't think your way Apart from that being a load of bollocks, there's a big difference. This kind of disgusting shit is celebrated by the left-wing media and your ilk.Thank fuck 90% of the planet don't think your way Logged

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #24 on: Today at 02:30:49 PM »



You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.



You're opinion isn't worth shit

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #26 on: Today at 03:04:50 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:30:49 PM



You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.



You're opinion isn't worth shit

What's funny is that people like you think you are reasonable. You are a brainwashed dangerous lunatic who allows your own twisted views to be legitimized by the disgusting Alt Right bile you fill your head with

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #27 on: Today at 03:08:42 PM » It's possible to both despise Trump yet have little time for this sort of behaviour from children. They should be taught that such behaviour is inappropriate in public. If they want to call someone a cunt they should post on COB under an assumed name.

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #28 on: Today at 03:12:34 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 03:04:50 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:30:49 PM



You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.



You're opinion isn't worth shit

What's funny is the far leftists on here think they have any sort of legitimate view on what is or isn't new-right, alt-right or far right.You're ultra left wing extremists and unapologetic about it.You're opinion isn't worth shit

What's funny is that people like you think you are reasonable. You are a brainwashed dangerous lunatic who allows your own twisted views to be legitimized by the disgusting Alt Right bile you fill your head with

My political compass score makes me a moderate libertarian.



Yours makes you a fucking gulag loving, Mao and Stalin worshipping hardcore communist shitstain.



Your opinion is worthless.

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #29 on: Today at 03:16:12 PM » Please post a link to your political compass mate, I am intrigued

Re: The Woke production line « Reply #30 on: Today at 03:17:57 PM » Bob youre just to the right of Attila The Hun you barmy bastard


