Is on form tonight, you bunch of radged cuntsThe grooming and flirting is borderline though so watch it

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 020





The ace face.





Posts: 24 020The ace face. Re: This place « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:40:05 PM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 11:33:59 PM



The grooming and flirting is borderline though so watch it

Is on form tonight, you bunch of radged cuntsThe grooming and flirting is borderline though so watch it

Asians, lefties, woke, rwnj are other triggers . Grooming you say. That should have bobup and:matty: antennae twitching .Asians, lefties, woke, rwnj are other triggers . Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "