Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 19, 2020, 09:50:33 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This place
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: This place (Read 130 times)
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 112
This place
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:33:59 PM »
Is on form tonight, you bunch of radged cunts
The grooming and flirting is borderline though so watch it
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 020
The ace face.
Re: This place
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:05 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 11:33:59 PM
Is on form tonight, you bunch of radged cunts
The grooming and flirting is borderline though so watch it
Grooming you say. That should have bobup and:matty: antennae twitching .
Asians, lefties, woke, rwnj are other triggers .
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 112
Re: This place
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:22 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 11:40:05 PM
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 11:33:59 PM
Is on form tonight, you bunch of radged cunts
The grooming and flirting is borderline though so watch it
Grooming you say. That should have bobup and:matty: antennae twitching .
Asians, lefties, woke, rwnj are other triggers .
I was thinking of johnny and Clem, but now you mention it
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 359
Re: This place
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:59:49 PM »
CALAMITY LIKES THE GAY SCENE
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 071
Re: This place
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:12:46 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:59:49 PM
CALAMITY LIKES THE GAY SCENE
Calamity IS the gay scene.
Thunder and me like fannies and tits and that.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 709
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: This place
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:41:41 AM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...