January 21, 2020, 08:37:55 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
Steboro
« on: January 18, 2020, 10:46:09 PM »
Hope that McGregor cunt gets choked out tonight.
calamity
« Reply #1 on: January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM »
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: January 19, 2020, 12:41:00 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steboro
« Reply #3 on: January 19, 2020, 02:39:24 AM »
That is a good one.   mcl
towz
« Reply #4 on: January 19, 2020, 06:41:47 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on January 19, 2020, 12:41:00 AM


 :jowo2:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #5 on: January 19, 2020, 08:05:25 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on January 19, 2020, 12:41:00 AM


 
calamity
« Reply #6 on: January 19, 2020, 08:06:36 AM »
Should really be Liddle and Dave watching from ringside 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: January 19, 2020, 08:35:03 AM »
YOU SAYING MATTY IS A COWBOY LIKE  🤠🤠🤠😂😂😂
GLAD I NEVER FORKED OUT 20 SHEETS FOR 40 SECONDS OF SHITE  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: January 19, 2020, 10:46:24 AM »
Quote from: calamity on January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.

Not even close.
Glory Glory Man United
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: January 19, 2020, 10:53:59 AM »
Any links yet?



 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #10 on: January 19, 2020, 11:01:08 AM »
YouTube ya daft cunt mcl
Glory Glory Man United
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: January 19, 2020, 11:08:05 AM »
I looked but couldn't find one this morning.

Just that big stupid cunt the true geordie.




 monkey
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Ayresome89

« Reply #12 on: January 19, 2020, 11:17:10 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 19, 2020, 10:53:59 AM
Any links yet?



 https://www.facebook.com/Boxingvsmma03/videos/2553518781596369/
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: January 19, 2020, 11:19:15 AM »
 jc




 :like:
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Steboro
« Reply #14 on: January 19, 2020, 12:49:19 PM »
Glad I didnt stay up for that shite.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: January 19, 2020, 02:35:48 PM »
Quote from: calamity on January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.

Have you applied for Liddles job of incorrect predictor in chief?
calamity
« Reply #16 on: January 19, 2020, 06:34:24 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 19, 2020, 02:35:48 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.

Have you applied for Liddles job of incorrect predictor in chief?


Seems that way, my excuses are better than his though; I dont cash out, I dont bet  charles
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: January 19, 2020, 09:20:29 PM »
Quote from: calamity on January 19, 2020, 06:34:24 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 19, 2020, 02:35:48 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.

Have you applied for Liddles job of incorrect predictor in chief?


Seems that way, my excuses are better than his though; I dont cash out, I dont bet  charles

If you do have a bet, claim you staked 10 times the amount you actually put on....that's the rules.
calamity
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 19, 2020, 09:20:29 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 19, 2020, 06:34:24 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 19, 2020, 02:35:48 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.

Have you applied for Liddles job of incorrect predictor in chief?


Seems that way, my excuses are better than his though; I dont cash out, I dont bet  charles

If you do have a bet, claim you staked 10 times the amount you actually put on....that's the rules.

At odds 10x bigger than anyone else can find  charles
Oldfield
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:51:38 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 19, 2020, 08:35:03 AM
YOU SAYING MATTY IS A COWBOY LIKE  🤠🤠🤠😂😂😂
GLAD I NEVER FORKED OUT 20 SHEETS FOR 40 SECONDS OF SHITE  👎

He is an extra out of Brokeback Mountain you mean  monkey monkey
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:11:53 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 19, 2020, 08:35:03 AM
YOU SAYING MATTY IS A COWBOY LIKE  🤠🤠🤠😂😂😂
GLAD I NEVER FORKED OUT 20 SHEETS FOR 40 SECONDS OF SHITE  👎

You pay for the card, generally 5 fights .
Was an ok card, not great ,but still worth whatever it costs
