January 21, 2020, 08:37:55 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
Mcgregor vs Cowboy
Author
Topic: Mcgregor vs Cowboy (Read 480 times)
Steboro
Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 18, 2020, 10:46:09 PM
Hope that McGregor cunt gets choked out tonight.
calamity
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.
Tortured_Mind
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 12:41:00 AM
Steboro
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 02:39:24 AM
That is a good one.
towz
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 06:41:47 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on January 19, 2020, 12:41:00 AM
RedSteel
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 08:05:25 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on January 19, 2020, 12:41:00 AM
calamity
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 08:06:36 AM
Should really be Liddle and Dave watching from ringside
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 08:35:03 AM
YOU SAYING MATTY IS A COWBOY LIKE 🤠🤠🤠😂😂😂
GLAD I NEVER FORKED OUT 20 SHEETS FOR 40 SECONDS OF SHITE 👎
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 10:46:24 AM
Quote from: calamity on January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.
Not even close.
Johnny Thunder
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 10:53:59 AM
Any links yet?
RIK MAYALL
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 11:01:08 AM
YouTube ya daft cunt
Johnny Thunder
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 11:08:05 AM
I looked but couldn't find one this morning.
Just that big stupid cunt the true geordie.
Ayresome89
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 11:17:10 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 19, 2020, 10:53:59 AM
Any links yet?
https://www.facebook.com/Boxingvsmma03/videos/2553518781596369/
Johnny Thunder
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 11:19:15 AM
Steboro
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 12:49:19 PM
Glad I didnt stay up for that shite.
Bobupanddown
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 02:35:48 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.
Have you applied for Liddles job of incorrect predictor in chief?
calamity
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 06:34:24 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 19, 2020, 02:35:48 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.
Have you applied for Liddles job of incorrect predictor in chief?
Seems that way, my excuses are better than his though; I dont cash out, I dont bet
Bobupanddown
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
January 19, 2020, 09:20:29 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 19, 2020, 06:34:24 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 19, 2020, 02:35:48 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.
Have you applied for Liddles job of incorrect predictor in chief?
Seems that way, my excuses are better than his though; I dont cash out, I dont bet
If you do have a bet, claim you staked 10 times the amount you actually put on....that's the rules.
calamity
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
Yesterday
at 10:22:42 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 19, 2020, 09:20:29 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 19, 2020, 06:34:24 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 19, 2020, 02:35:48 PM
Quote from: calamity on January 18, 2020, 11:25:39 PM
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.
Have you applied for Liddles job of incorrect predictor in chief?
Seems that way, my excuses are better than his though; I dont cash out, I dont bet
If you do have a bet, claim you staked 10 times the amount you actually put on....that's the rules.
At odds 10x bigger than anyone else can find
Oldfield
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
Yesterday
at 11:51:38 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 19, 2020, 08:35:03 AM
YOU SAYING MATTY IS A COWBOY LIKE 🤠🤠🤠😂😂😂
GLAD I NEVER FORKED OUT 20 SHEETS FOR 40 SECONDS OF SHITE 👎
He is an extra out of Brokeback Mountain you mean
Minge
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
Today
at 07:11:53 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 19, 2020, 08:35:03 AM
YOU SAYING MATTY IS A COWBOY LIKE 🤠🤠🤠😂😂😂
GLAD I NEVER FORKED OUT 20 SHEETS FOR 40 SECONDS OF SHITE 👎
You pay for the card, generally 5 fights .
Was an ok card, not great ,but still worth whatever it costs
