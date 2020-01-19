Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 19, 2020, 02:57:53 AM
Author Topic: Mcgregor vs Cowboy  (Read 77 times)
Steboro
« on: Yesterday at 10:46:09 PM »
Hope that McGregor cunt gets choked out tonight.
calamity
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM »
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:00 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steboro
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:39:24 AM »
That is a good one.   mcl
