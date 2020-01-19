Welcome,
Mcgregor vs Cowboy
Topic: Mcgregor vs Cowboy (Read 77 times)
Mcgregor vs Cowboy
Hope that McGregor cunt gets choked out tonight.
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
If I was going to bet on anything Id bet on cowboy choking him. Doesnt mean I think hell win, but it seems a good chance to me.
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Re: Mcgregor vs Cowboy
That is a good one.
