January 19, 2020, 03:37:50 PM
Author Topic: 62 weeks of protests in France  (Read 109 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 10:05:05 PM »
Weekend 62: Violent clashes between Yellow Vests and riot police in Paris

Published on 18 Jan 2020

At least 32 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday, as clashes broke out between protesters and police during the 62nd consecutive weekend of Yellow Vests demonstrations.

 Riot police can be seen beating protesters with batons, deploying large amounts of tear gas and putting out fires. According to police headquarters in Paris, 32 demonstrators had been arrested by 3.45 pm local time (14.45 GMT). A nation-wide strike against pension reforms which started in December - the largest to hit the country in years - breathed new life into the Yellow Vests movement, which has tens of thousands of protesters take to the streets every Saturday since November 2018.

Still ZERO coverage on your mainstream media  mcl
Logged
towz
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:05:16 PM »
Give it a rest fucking Breitbart-bot
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:44:59 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:05:16 PM
Give it a rest fucking Breitbart-bot

If you want your news from that cunt Owen Jones fuck off and read bore-me you tax avoiding cunt  charles
Logged
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:31:41 PM »
Who?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:33:01 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:31:41 PM
Who?

 
Logged
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:34:00 PM »
I honestly have absolutely no fucking idea who Owen Jones is
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:35:47 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:34:00 PM
I honestly have absolutely no fucking idea who Owen Jones is

 
Logged
