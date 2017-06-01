Bobupanddown

Jake - Whyte v Ruiz jr!?! « on: Yesterday at 06:19:08 PM » Looks a possibility for March, should be quite a good dust up that. Both men come to fight. I think Whyte (birdy num num) will win on points if it happens.

Think it'll happen?



Jake Andrews

Re: Jake - Whyte v Ruiz jr!?! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 PM »

It'll only happen if Hearn is convinced Ruiz won't get himself into some sort of respectable condition.

As you say, Points win for Whyte.

What I do know is the latest talk of Hearn & Joshua fucking off the Mandatories & Fighting Whyte next is bollocks. Joshua will be Fighting Pulev next. I've said that since the week of the Saudi Fight.



Think it'll happen?





It'll only happen if Hearn is convinced Ruiz won't get himself into some sort of respectable condition.



CapsDave

Re: Jake - Whyte v Ruiz jr!?! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:52:16 PM » Why would Joshua fuck of a mandatory with Pulev for a more dangerous fight with Whyte for no reward?

Saying that, the more I see Whyte the less impressed I am.



Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Bobupanddown

I don't mind the WBO stripping AJ if it opens up the division a bit, too much protectionism going on with Wilder and Joshua.

Loads of good heavyweights now need to be in the mix, Whyte, Uysek, Kownacki, Dubios and of course Ruiz jr.





calamity

Re: Jake - Whyte v Ruiz jr!?! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 PM » Dont think you can put Joshua in the same bracket as wilder when talking about protectionism. Wilders Opponent record is diabolical compared to others

BarnesBoroFC

Posts: 418 Re: Jake - Whyte v Ruiz jr!?! « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:02:03 AM » Would be a good fight, but doubt it gets made for March

Think they'll go with Whyte Povetkin

Povetkin gets a pay day, and Whyte gets Povetkin's name on his resume before it loses value



