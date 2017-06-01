Looks a possibility for March, should be quite a good dust up that. Both men come to fight. I think Whyte (birdie num num) will win on points if it happens.
Think it'll happen?
It'll only happen if Hearn is convinced Ruiz won't get himself into some sort of respectable condition.
As you say, Points win for Whyte.
What I do know is the latest talk of Hearn & Joshua fucking off the Mandatories & Fighting Whyte next is bollocks. Joshua will be Fighting Pulev next. I've said that since the week of the Saudi Fight.
I don't mind the WBO stripping AJ if it opens up the division a bit, too much protectionism going on with Wilder and Joshua.
Loads of good heavyweights now need to be in the mix, Whyte, Uysek, Kownacki, Dubios and of course Ruiz jr.
Yeah I think Joshua needs to either relinquish the WBO or be stripped.
As bad as Wilder/WBC is, Joshua needed to keep winning to be able to fulfill his mandatory responsibilities. He didn't
Instead 2019 involved him cancelling the Wembley date and extending his usual 6 month break to 9 (that's ridiculous as a 4 belt champion), then losing to a voluntary opponent, then locking the new champion into a contractual rematch...
He looks as though he plans to fight Pulev for the IBF in summer 2020.
He won the WBO in March 2018
The last WBO mandated title defence was Hughie Fury against Joseph Parker in September 2017
Time to strip