January 19, 2020, 02:57:43 AM
Author Topic: Jake - Whyte v Ruiz jr!?!  (Read 108 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 06:19:08 PM »
Looks a possibility for March, should be quite a good dust up that. Both men come to fight. I think Whyte (birdy num num) will win on points if it happens.

Think it'll happen?
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:45:10 PM »
If Ruiz gets his head sorted, this could be a right good brawl.




 :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:45:10 PM
If Ruiz gets his fat fucking gut sorted, this could be a right good brawl.




 :like:

CORRECTED

 jc
CapsDave
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:05:33 PM »
Whyte wasnt in great shape himself last time out
Jake Andrews
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:19:08 PM
Looks a possibility for March, should be quite a good dust up that. Both men come to fight. I think Whyte (birdie num num) will win on points if it happens.

Think it'll happen?


It'll only happen if Hearn is convinced Ruiz won't get himself into some sort of respectable condition.

As you say, Points win for Whyte.





What I do know is the latest talk of Hearn & Joshua fucking off the Mandatories & Fighting Whyte next is bollocks. Joshua will be Fighting Pulev next. I've said that since the week of the Saudi Fight.
CapsDave
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:52:16 PM »
Why would Joshua fuck of a mandatory with Pulev for a more dangerous fight with Whyte for no reward?

Saying that, the more I see Whyte the less impressed I am.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:55:01 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:52:16 PM
Why would Joshua fuck of a mandatory with Pulev for a more dangerous fight with Whyte for no reward?

Saying that, the more I see Whyte the less impressed I am.


PPV buys.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:21:31 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 08:46:07 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:19:08 PM
Looks a possibility for March, should be quite a good dust up that. Both men come to fight. I think Whyte (birdie num num) will win on points if it happens.

Think it'll happen?


It'll only happen if Hearn is convinced Ruiz won't get himself into some sort of respectable condition.

As you say, Points win for Whyte.

What I do know is the latest talk of Hearn & Joshua fucking off the Mandatories & Fighting Whyte next is bollocks. Joshua will be Fighting Pulev next. I've said that since the week of the Saudi Fight.

I don't mind the WBO stripping AJ if it opens up the division a bit, too much protectionism going on with Wilder and Joshua.
Loads of good heavyweights now need to be in the mix, Whyte, Uysek, Kownacki, Dubios and of course Ruiz jr.


calamity
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 PM »
Dont think you can put Joshua in the same bracket as wilder when talking about protectionism. Wilders Opponent record is diabolical compared to others
BarnesBoroFC
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:02:03 AM »
Would be a good fight, but doubt it gets made for March
Think they'll go with Whyte Povetkin
Povetkin gets a pay day, and Whyte gets Povetkin's name on his resume before it loses value
BarnesBoroFC
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:11:24 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:21:31 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 08:46:07 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:19:08 PM
Looks a possibility for March, should be quite a good dust up that. Both men come to fight. I think Whyte (birdie num num) will win on points if it happens.

Think it'll happen?


It'll only happen if Hearn is convinced Ruiz won't get himself into some sort of respectable condition.

As you say, Points win for Whyte.

What I do know is the latest talk of Hearn & Joshua fucking off the Mandatories & Fighting Whyte next is bollocks. Joshua will be Fighting Pulev next. I've said that since the week of the Saudi Fight.

I don't mind the WBO stripping AJ if it opens up the division a bit, too much protectionism going on with Wilder and Joshua.
Loads of good heavyweights now need to be in the mix, Whyte, Uysek, Kownacki, Dubios and of course Ruiz jr.




Yeah I think Joshua needs to either relinquish the WBO or be stripped.
As bad as Wilder/WBC is, Joshua needed to keep winning to be able to fulfill his mandatory responsibilities. He didn't

Instead 2019 involved him cancelling the Wembley date and extending his usual 6 month break to 9 (that's ridiculous as a 4 belt champion), then losing to a voluntary opponent, then locking the new champion into a contractual rematch...

He looks as though he plans to fight Pulev for the IBF in summer 2020.
He won the WBO in March 2018
The last WBO mandated title defence was Hughie Fury against Joseph Parker in September 2017

Time to strip
