JT, any news on that young lass who was involved in some kind of accident opposite your house this afternoon?
I saw the traffic cops with her and she was placed on a body board.
Hope she's ok, she only looked about 15.
She was only a kid Rick. I didn't see what happened.
When I first noticed the Police and a small crowd, there were no cars waiting around
so not sure if it was car accident/hit and run.
She was definitely awake though and nobody seemed too concerned.
They were still waiting for an ambulance when we went out. Ambulance was obviously in no rush.