Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 10 709





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 709Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt.... « Reply #59 on: Today at 09:37:38 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:35:07 PM JT, any news on that young lass who was involved in some kind of accident opposite your house this afternoon?



I saw the traffic cops with her and she was placed on a body board.



Hope she's ok, she only looked about 15.



She was only a kid Rick. I didn't see what happened.

When I first noticed the Police and a small crowd, there were no cars waiting around

so not sure if it was car accident/hit and run.

She was definitely awake though and nobody seemed too concerned.

They were still waiting for an ambulance when we went out. Ambulance was obviously in no rush. She was only a kid Rick. I didn't see what happened.When I first noticed the Police and a small crowd, there were no cars waiting aroundso not sure if it was car accident/hit and run.She was definitely awake though and nobody seemed too concerned.They were still waiting for an ambulance when we went out. Ambulance was obviously in no rush. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.