Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 19, 2020, 02:57:37 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Poll
Question: or should I log off and fuck off?
Stay online. - 6 (28.6%)
Log off. - 1 (4.8%)
Fuck off. - 7 (33.3%)
Robbso is a fuckin chewy cunt. - 4 (19%)
Clem is simply a fuckin man rapist. - 3 (14.3%)
Total Voters: 15

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Should I stay online ....  (Read 388 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 359


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:17:22 PM »
CLEM WOULD LUV JOHNNY TO SHOVE HIS THICK CIGAR
UP IS RINGPIECE mick
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 201


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:21:27 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:17:22 PM
CLEM WOULD LUV JOHNNY TO SHOVE HIS THICK CIGAR
UP IS RINGPIECE mick

He is fucking relentless in his pursuit like  charles



Johnny just ignores him after about the 15th post  klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 071



View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:22:08 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:17:22 PM
CLEM WOULD LUV JOHNNY TO SHOVE HIS THICK CIGAR
UP IS RINGPIECE mick
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 384



View Profile WWW
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:23:35 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:22:57 PM
Sorry Goldby lad. Apologies for the cussing in the title.



I'm fuckin pissed.



 :beer:

I've told you before - half a shandy on a lunchtime is way too much for you. 
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 359


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:44:20 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:22:08 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:17:22 PM
CLEM WOULD LUV JOHNNY TO SHOVE HIS THICK CIGAR
UP IS RINGPIECE mick


  charles
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 943


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:43:00 PM »
 mick
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 111


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM »
Thought homosexual chaos were supposed to be handsome, fit and well dressed  :chrisk:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 071



View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:14:02 AM »
HE IS GOING TO HAVE A TERRIBLE HANGOVER TOMORROW.

 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 359


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:20:22 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:14:02 AM
HE IS GOING TO HAVE A TERRIBLE HANGOVER TOMORROW.

 :alastair:
HE HAD 5 PINTS TODAY AND CRACKED UP BECAUSE HE HAD NO REPLY FROM JIMMY ARGUMENT
FUCKING ROBBSO  lost
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 