Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 19, 2020, 02:57:32 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Should I stay online ....
Poll
Question:
or should I log off and fuck off?
Stay online.
6 (28.6%)
Log off.
1 (4.8%)
Fuck off.
7 (33.3%)
Robbso is a fuckin chewy cunt.
4 (19%)
Clem is simply a fuckin man rapist.
3 (14.3%)
Total Voters: 15
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Should I stay online .... (Read 387 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 359
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 08:17:22 PM »
CLEM WOULD LUV JOHNNY TO SHOVE HIS THICK CIGAR
UP IS RINGPIECE
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 201
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:27 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:17:22 PM
CLEM WOULD LUV JOHNNY TO SHOVE HIS THICK CIGAR
UP IS RINGPIECE
He is fucking relentless in his pursuit like
Johnny just ignores him after about the 15th post
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 071
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:08 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:17:22 PM
CLEM WOULD LUV JOHNNY TO SHOVE HIS THICK CIGAR
UP IS RINGPIECE
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 384
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 08:23:35 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 06:22:57 PM
Sorry Goldby lad. Apologies for the cussing in the title.
I'm fuckin pissed.
I've told you before - half a shandy on a lunchtime is way too much for you.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 359
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 08:44:20 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 08:22:08 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:17:22 PM
CLEM WOULD LUV JOHNNY TO SHOVE HIS THICK CIGAR
UP IS RINGPIECE
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 943
Re: Should I stay online ....
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:00 PM »
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 111
Re: Should I stay online ....
«
Reply #56 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:48 PM »
Thought homosexual chaos were supposed to be handsome, fit and well dressed
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 071
Re: Should I stay online ....
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 01:14:02 AM »
HE IS GOING TO HAVE A TERRIBLE HANGOVER TOMORROW.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 359
Re: Should I stay online ....
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 01:20:22 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 01:14:02 AM
HE IS GOING TO HAVE A TERRIBLE HANGOVER TOMORROW.
HE HAD 5 PINTS TODAY AND CRACKED UP BECAUSE HE HAD NO REPLY FROM JIMMY ARGUMENT
FUCKING ROBBSO
Logged
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...