January 18, 2020, 06:42:29 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Should I stay online and be a cunt....
Poll
Question:
or should I log off and fuck off?
Stay online.
1 (10%)
Log off.
1 (10%)
Fuck off.
4 (40%)
Robbso is a fuckin chewy cunt.
1 (10%)
Clem is simply a fuckin man rapist.
3 (30%)
Total Voters: 8
Author
Topic: Should I stay online and be a cunt.... (Read 102 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
on:
Today
at 06:03:11 PM »
Been out all afternoon and fuckin full of yag.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 272
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:14:40 PM »
You know where put my vote
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:15:24 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 352
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:17:33 PM »
YER WILL BE IN YER FARTSACK IN A COUPLE OF HOURS SNORKING
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 2 938
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:18:12 PM »
Get to bed ya drunken toss pot
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:20:18 PM »
Fuck off daft cunts.
I'm just about to start on the fuckin malt.
I might still be here at midnight.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 050
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:20:29 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:21:30 PM »
Here he is the fuckin freak cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:22:57 PM »
Sorry Goldby lad. Apologies for the cussing in the title.
I'm fuckin pissed.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
whighams_wig
Online
Posts: 93
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:25:59 PM »
Had about 10 attempts to log in for this vote its been that long
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 050
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:28:35 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:22:57 PM
Sorry Goldby lad. Apologies for the cussing in the title.
I'm fuckin pissed.
LIVE FEED FROM THUNDER'S MAM'S BOX ROOM...
This will all end in tears.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:29:46 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on
Today
at 06:25:59 PM
Had about 10 attempts to log in for this vote its been that long
Losing track of all yer fuckin log-ins like?
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 187
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:30:20 PM »
The minge thread could do with some fresh meat
Or just be a drunken cunt on this one
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:30:51 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:28:35 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:22:57 PM
Sorry Goldby lad. Apologies for the cussing in the title.
I'm fuckin pissed.
LIVE FEED FROM THUNDER'S MAM'S BOX ROOM...
This will all end in tears.
Fuckin stupid cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:31:55 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 06:30:20 PM
The minge thread could do with some fresh meat
Or just be a drunken cunt on this one
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 050
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:32:28 PM »
LIVE: STILL NECKING BOOZE.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
whighams_wig
Online
Posts: 93
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:33:17 PM »
Im more of a lurker than a player so rarely log in but the way my memory is these days it could be another few months before im back.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 050
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:34:38 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on
Today
at 06:33:17 PM
Im more of a lurker than a player so rarely log in but the way my memory is these days it could be another few months before im back.
Which option were you so keen to vote on?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:35:11 PM »
Which daft cunt voted 'Stay online'?
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
whighams_wig
Online
Posts: 93
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 06:36:00 PM »
The two leading ones, i use Johnny as a role model in life so had to agree with him on you
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 050
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 06:36:14 PM »
LIVE: THANK FUCK. HE IS TAKING A BREAK FROM POSTING DRUNKEN GIBBERISH.
IT WILL ONLY BE A SHORT BREAK BUT STILL. IT HELPS.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 050
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 06:38:45 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on
Today
at 06:36:00 PM
The two leading ones, i use Johnny as a role model in life so had to agree with him on you
Thanks sweetie.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 050
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 06:40:10 PM »
LIVE:
CHRIST!
CUT THE FEED!! CUT THE FEED!!
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 187
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 06:40:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:35:11 PM
Which daft cunt voted 'Stay online'?
Johnny did
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 06:41:05 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on
Today
at 06:36:00 PM
The two leading ones, i use Johnny as a role model in life so had to agree with him on you
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 691
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Should I stay online and be a cunt....
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 06:42:21 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 06:40:41 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:35:11 PM
Which daft cunt voted 'Stay online'?
Johnny did
Even I'm not that fuckin stupid.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
