Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 18, 2020, 06:42:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Poll
Question: or should I log off and fuck off?
Stay online. - 1 (10%)
Log off. - 1 (10%)
Fuck off. - 4 (40%)
Robbso is a fuckin chewy cunt. - 1 (10%)
Clem is simply a fuckin man rapist. - 3 (30%)
Total Voters: 8

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Should I stay online and be a cunt....  (Read 100 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 690


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:03:11 PM »
Been out all afternoon and fuckin full of yag.


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:



 jc
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 272


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:14:40 PM »
You know where put my vote  :like:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 690


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:15:24 PM »
 monkey
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 352


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:17:33 PM »
YER WILL BE IN YER FARTSACK IN A COUPLE OF HOURS SNORKING  klins
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 938


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:18:12 PM »
Get to bed ya drunken toss pot
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 690


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:20:18 PM »
Fuck off daft cunts.


I'm just about to start on the fuckin malt.




 :pope2:





I might still be here at midnight.




 rava
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 050



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:20:29 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 690


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:21:30 PM »
Here he is the fuckin freak cunt.




 mcl
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 690


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:22:57 PM »
Sorry Goldby lad. Apologies for the cussing in the title.



I'm fuckin pissed.



 :beer:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
whighams_wig
**
Online Online

Posts: 93


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:25:59 PM »
Had about 10 attempts to log in for this vote its been that long
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 050



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:28:35 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:22:57 PM
Sorry Goldby lad. Apologies for the cussing in the title.



I'm fuckin pissed.



 :beer:

LIVE FEED FROM THUNDER'S MAM'S BOX ROOM...



This will all end in tears.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 690


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:29:46 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 06:25:59 PM
Had about 10 attempts to log in for this vote its been that long


Losing track of all yer fuckin log-ins like?




 mcl
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 187



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:30:20 PM »
The minge thread could do with some fresh meat  :alastair:

Or just be a drunken cunt on this one jc
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 690


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:30:51 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:28:35 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:22:57 PM
Sorry Goldby lad. Apologies for the cussing in the title.



I'm fuckin pissed.



 :beer:

LIVE FEED FROM THUNDER'S MAM'S BOX ROOM...



This will all end in tears.

 oleary





 







 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:











Fuckin stupid cunt.




 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 690


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:31:55 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:30:20 PM
The minge thread could do with some fresh meat  :alastair:

Or just be a drunken cunt on this one jc





 jc


 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 050



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:32:28 PM »


LIVE: STILL NECKING BOOZE.

 mick
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
whighams_wig
**
Online Online

Posts: 93


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:33:17 PM »
Im more of a lurker than a player so rarely log in but the way my memory is these days it could be another few months before im back.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 050



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:34:38 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 06:33:17 PM
Im more of a lurker than a player so rarely log in but the way my memory is these days it could be another few months before im back.

Which option were you so keen to vote on?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 690


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:35:11 PM »
Which daft cunt voted 'Stay online'?





 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
whighams_wig
**
Online Online

Posts: 93


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:36:00 PM »
The two leading ones, i use Johnny as a role model in life so had to agree with him on you
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 050



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:36:14 PM »
LIVE: THANK FUCK. HE IS TAKING A BREAK FROM POSTING DRUNKEN GIBBERISH.

IT WILL ONLY BE A SHORT BREAK BUT STILL.  IT HELPS.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 050



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:38:45 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 06:36:00 PM
The two leading ones, i use Johnny as a role model in life so had to agree with him on you

Thanks sweetie.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 050



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:40:10 PM »
LIVE:



CHRIST!

CUT THE FEED!! CUT THE FEED!!

 lost
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 187



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:40:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:35:11 PM
Which daft cunt voted 'Stay online'?





 

Johnny did  souey    mcl
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 690


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:41:05 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 06:36:00 PM
The two leading ones, i use Johnny as a role model in life so had to agree with him on you




 :mido:




 :alastair:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 