« on: Yesterday at 10:45:16 PM »



Second half we were on top for a while there and he brings off the best player of the night in Tavenier.



Not one shot on target all night and he didn't bring any other attackers on until the 80th minute. Shite management that in anyone's book....he hasn't been reading Aitor's book on substitutions has he



Showed exactly what he is tonight - a novice.Second half we were on top for a while there and he brings off the best player of the night in Tavenier.Not one shot on target all night and he didn't bring any other attackers on until the 80th minute. Shite management that in anyone's book....he hasn't been reading Aitor's book on substitutions has he

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 PM »



At least he didn't spit his dummy and fuck offWind your neck in silly cunt

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 PM »



Wind your neck in silly cunt

At least he didn't spit his dummy and fuck offWind your neck in silly cunt



Spot on... six unbeaten and then the first defeat brings all the managers out again... .

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:12:04 PM »



Wind your neck in silly cunt

At least he didn't spit his dummy and fuck offWind your neck in silly cunt



Spot on... six unbeaten and then the first defeat brings all the managers out again... .

Spot on... six unbeaten and then the first defeat brings all the managers out again... .

Woah yer horses....Tav was the only threat on the pitch, Gestede doing fuck all all game again, Saville letting the game pass him by and Woodgate takes off Tav and only gives Fletch and that Citeh reject 10 minutes....and that's decent management?

Woah yer horses....Tav was the only threat on the pitch, Gestede doing fuck all all game again, Saville letting the game pass him by and Woodgate takes off Tav and only gives Fletch and that Citeh reject 10 minutes....and that's decent management?
Fuck me

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:17:08 PM »

WOODY GETTING ABOVE HIMSELF ON HIS TEAM CHOICE AND BROUGHT DOWN TO EARTH ITS ALL A LEARNING PROCESS GET OVER IT

THE SPURS REPLAY DID NOT HELP A LOT OF FATIGUE TONIGHT CLAYTON CANT PLAY 2 GAMES THAT CLOSEWOODY GETTING ABOVE HIMSELF ON HIS TEAM CHOICE AND BROUGHT DOWN TO EARTH ITS ALL A LEARNING PROCESS GET OVER ITAND STOP TALKING ABOUT THE PLAY OFFS

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:24:21 PM »

WOODY GETTING ABOVE HIMSELF ON HIS TEAM CHOICE AND BROUGHT DOWN TO EARTH ITS ALL A LEARNING PROCESS GET OVER IT

AND STOP TALKING ABOUT THE PLAY OFFS

THE SPURS REPLAY DID NOT HELP A LOT OF FATIGUE TONIGHT CLAYTON CANT PLAY 2 GAMES THAT CLOSEWOODY GETTING ABOVE HIMSELF ON HIS TEAM CHOICE AND BROUGHT DOWN TO EARTH ITS ALL A LEARNING PROCESS GET OVER ITAND STOP TALKING ABOUT THE PLAY OFFS

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:30:12 PM »



Wind your neck in silly cunt

At least he didn't spit his dummy and fuck offWind your neck in silly cunt



Spot on... six unbeaten and then the first defeat brings all the managers out again... .

Spot on... six unbeaten and then the first defeat brings all the managers out again... .

Woah yer horses....Tav was the only threat on the pitch, Gestede doing fuck all all game again, Saville letting the game pass him by and Woodgate takes off Tav and only gives Fletch and that Citeh reject 10 minutes....and that's decent management?

Fuck me

Woah yer horses....Tav was the only threat on the pitch, Gestede doing fuck all all game again, Saville letting the game pass him by and Woodgate takes off Tav and only gives Fletch and that Citeh reject 10 minutes....and that's decent management?Fuck me



Give over the game should have been dead and buried after twenty minutes, You could have taken the lot off after that first half showing.



I agree Gestede is worth fuck all but I would not say the rest didn't deserved to be hooked either. None of them stood out for me. We got beat 1-0 but only because Fulham fucked up in front of goal not because he took Tav off.



Give over the game should have been dead and buried after twenty minutes, You could have taken the lot off after that first half showing.I agree Gestede is worth fuck all but I would not say the rest didn't deserved to be hooked either. None of them stood out for me. We got beat 1-0 but only because Fulham fucked up in front of goal not because he took Tav off.Put it this way had it been the other way round you'd be lynching Boro for not scoring four or five because I would be. Good team Fulham tonight in that first half.

« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 PM »



But I ask a simple question (or two)

Why take off your best player on the night who was causing problems upfront and putting a shift in to get back?

Why leave on Gestede, when all he had to offer was ill timed jumps to provide non-existent knock downs to non-existent strike partners?

Why leave an in form striker on the bench until the 81st minute?

Why think that Clayton or Saville even resemble footballers?



I am not saying that Fulham weren't a good team. Of course we were lucky to be in it after half an hour.But I ask a simple question (or two)Why take off your best player on the night who was causing problems upfront and putting a shift in to get back?Why leave on Gestede, when all he had to offer was ill timed jumps to provide non-existent knock downs to non-existent strike partners?Why leave an in form striker on the bench until the 81st minute?Why think that Clayton or Saville even resemble footballers?

« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:48:14 PM » Tav had his worst game in months.





Saville has been our best centre mid in the last month.

« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:14:25 AM »



But I ask a simple question (or two)

Why take off your best player on the night who was causing problems upfront and putting a shift in to get back?

Why leave on Gestede, when all he had to offer was ill timed jumps to provide non-existent knock downs to non-existent strike partners?

Why leave an in form striker on the bench until the 81st minute?

Why think that Clayton or Saville even resemble footballers?





I am not saying that Fulham weren't a good team. Of course we were lucky to be in it after half an hour.But I ask a simple question (or two)Why take off your best player on the night who was causing problems upfront and putting a shift in to get back?Why leave an in form striker on the bench until the 81st minute?Why think that Clayton or Saville even resemble footballers?

True. The fact he was kept on throughout was scandalous. I can only hope it was at the request of a potential buyer lender wanting to see what he had to offer. So its fair to say he's on our payroll till the end of June, thats for sure.

« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:39:45 AM » As for Woodgate; his pre-December style naivety was almost as infuriating as his after-match cockiness.



Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585

« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:31:52 AM » I think he's doing a great job for his first season in management. I am enjoying watching us play, which is something i can't say i've done for a long time