January 18, 2020, 08:47:02 AM
Author Topic: Woodgate  (Read 254 times)
Gramsci
Posts: 7 772



« on: Yesterday at 10:45:16 PM »
Showed exactly what he is tonight - a novice.

Second half we were on top for a while there and he brings off the best player of the night in Tavenier.

Not one shot on target all night and he didn't bring any other attackers on until the 80th minute. Shite management that in anyone's book....he hasn't been reading Aitor's book on substitutions has he  rava
mingebag
Posts: 4 179



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 PM »
At least he didn't spit his dummy and fuck off 

Wind your neck in silly cunt  :wanker:
headset
Posts: 159


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:54:12 PM
At least he didn't spit his dummy and fuck off 

Wind your neck in silly cunt  :wanker:


Spot on... six unbeaten and then the first defeat brings all the managers out again....
El Capitan
Posts: 40 188


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:07:40 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:58:17 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:54:12 PM
At least he didn't spit his dummy and fuck off 

Wind your neck in silly cunt  :wanker:


Spot on... six unbeaten and then the first defeat brings all the managers out again....



 :like:
Gramsci
Posts: 7 772



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:12:04 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:58:17 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:54:12 PM
At least he didn't spit his dummy and fuck off 

Wind your neck in silly cunt  :wanker:


Spot on... six unbeaten and then the first defeat brings all the managers out again....

Woah yer horses....Tav was the only threat on the pitch, Gestede doing fuck all all game again, Saville letting the game pass him by and Woodgate takes off Tav and only gives Fletch and that Citeh reject 10 minutes....and that's decent management?
Fuck me  :ali:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 348


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:17:08 PM »
 THE SPURS REPLAY DID NOT HELP A LOT OF FATIGUE TONIGHT CLAYTON CANT PLAY 2 GAMES THAT CLOSE
WOODY GETTING ABOVE HIMSELF ON HIS TEAM CHOICE AND BROUGHT DOWN TO EARTH ITS ALL A LEARNING PROCESS GET OVER IT  :like:
AND STOP TALKING ABOUT THE PLAY OFFS  rava
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 041



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:24:21 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:17:08 PM
THE SPURS REPLAY DID NOT HELP A LOT OF FATIGUE TONIGHT CLAYTON CANT PLAY 2 GAMES THAT CLOSE
WOODY GETTING ABOVE HIMSELF ON HIS TEAM CHOICE AND BROUGHT DOWN TO EARTH ITS ALL A LEARNING PROCESS GET OVER IT  :like:
AND STOP TALKING ABOUT THE PLAY OFFS  rava
headset
Posts: 159


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:30:12 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:12:04 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:58:17 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:54:12 PM
At least he didn't spit his dummy and fuck off 

Wind your neck in silly cunt  :wanker:


Spot on... six unbeaten and then the first defeat brings all the managers out again....

Woah yer horses....Tav was the only threat on the pitch, Gestede doing fuck all all game again, Saville letting the game pass him by and Woodgate takes off Tav and only gives Fletch and that Citeh reject 10 minutes....and that's decent management?
Fuck me  :ali:


Give over the game should have been dead and buried after twenty minutes, You could have taken the lot off after that first half showing.

I agree Gestede is worth fuck all but I would not say the rest didn't deserved to be hooked either. None of them stood out for me. We got beat 1-0 but only because Fulham fucked up in front of goal not because he took Tav off.

Put it this way had it been the other way round you'd be lynching Boro for not scoring four or five because I would be. Good team Fulham tonight in that first half. :like:
Gramsci
Posts: 7 772



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 PM »
I am not saying that Fulham weren't a good team. Of course we were lucky to be in it after half an hour.

But I ask a simple question (or two)
Why take off your best player on the night who was causing problems upfront and putting a shift in to get back?
Why leave on Gestede, when all he had to offer was ill timed jumps to provide non-existent knock downs to non-existent strike partners?
Why leave an in form striker on the bench until the 81st minute?
Why think that Clayton or Saville even resemble footballers?

 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 188


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:48:14 PM »
Tav had his worst game in months.


Saville has been our best centre mid in the last month.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 772



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:55:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:48:14 PM
Tav had his worst game in months.


Saville has been our best centre mid in the last month.

Glad to hear you watched it on the radio  mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 8 348


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:55:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:48:14 PM
Tav had his worst game in months.


Saville has been our best centre mid in the last month.

Glad to hear you watched it on the radio  mcl
 
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 502

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:14:25 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:35:54 PM
I am not saying that Fulham weren't a good team. Of course we were lucky to be in it after half an hour.

But I ask a simple question (or two)
Why take off your best player on the night who was causing problems upfront and putting a shift in to get back?
Why leave on Gestede, when all he had to offer was ill timed jumps to provide non-existent knock downs to non-existent strike partners?
Why leave an in form striker on the bench until the 81st minute?
Why think that Clayton or Saville even resemble footballers?

 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

True. The fact he was kept on throughout was scandalous. I can only hope it was at the request of a potential buyer lender wanting to see what he had to offer. So its fair to say he's on our payroll till the end of June, thats for sure.  souey
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 502

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:39:45 AM »
As for Woodgate; his pre-December style naivety was almost as infuriating as his after-match cockiness.

                                                   
towz
Posts: 7 581


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:31:52 AM »
I think he's doing a great job for his first season in management. I am enjoying watching us play, which is something i can't say i've done for a long time
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 672

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:23:16 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:54:12 PM
At least he didn't spit his dummy and fuck off  

Wind your neck in silly cunt  :wanker:


HE DID IN THE SKY INTERVIEW WITH THAT WOMAN  👍

MADE HIMSELF LOOK A COMPLETE CUNT  👎



http://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/11911225/woodgate-not-happy-with-slow-start
