I am not saying that Fulham weren't a good team. Of course we were lucky to be in it after half an hour.
But I ask a simple question (or two)
Why take off your best player on the night who was causing problems upfront and putting a shift in to get back?
Why leave on Gestede, when all he had to offer was ill timed jumps to provide non-existent knock downs to non-existent strike partners?
Why leave an in form striker on the bench until the 81st minute?
Why think that Clayton or Saville even resemble footballers?