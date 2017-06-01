Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 17, 2020, 08:45:39 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
My Official Take On This Friday Night Game Away At Fulham - With Player Ratings
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: My Official Take On This Friday Night Game Away At Fulham - With Player Ratings (Read 19 times)
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 380
My Official Take On This Friday Night Game Away At Fulham - With Player Ratings
«
on:
Today
at 08:30:24 PM »
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 344
Re: My Official Take On This Friday Night Game Away At Fulham - With Player Ratings
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:36:19 PM »
Logged
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 380
Re: My Official Take On This Friday Night Game Away At Fulham - With Player Ratings
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:41:38 PM »
Bloke at the game has put a tenner on Gestede to score a hat trick.
200/1.
Printing money.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...