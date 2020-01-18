Welcome,
January 20, 2020, 12:49:37 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cricket Thread
Author
Topic: Cricket Thread (Read 732 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 729
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #50 on:
January 18, 2020, 06:32:50 PM »
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #51 on:
January 18, 2020, 08:30:25 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on January 18, 2020, 05:45:19 PM
Apostrophes are not needed in abbreviations without periods....with periods then apostrophes are fine.
The context in which johnny used it was to show more than one.he was quite correct to use it. "He has GCE" would not be correct to show more than one. He could have saved time however by just saying "don't argue with gramsci he's a boring cunt".
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 40 206
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #52 on:
January 18, 2020, 08:35:13 PM »
Coulbs
Youre overstretching yourself
He has several GCEs (bullshit)
You have 6 functioning brain cells.
Neither require an apostrophe
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #53 on:
January 18, 2020, 09:00:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 08:35:13 PM
Coulbs
Youre overstretching yourself
He has several GCEs (bullshit)
You have 6 functioning brain cells.
Neither require an apostrophe
Slither back under your rock this isn't about Muslim rape gangs.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 40 206
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #54 on:
January 18, 2020, 09:01:58 PM »
Dont you mean gangs
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #55 on:
January 18, 2020, 09:18:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs
Is it Hailey's or Haileys sex pest.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
Posts: 7 797
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #56 on:
January 18, 2020, 09:49:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs
Coulbs calls me a boring cunt...oh Jimmy, the irony
But anyway Jim, back to the point, GCEs is absolutely fine but not GCE's - that is a possessive noun, but if he had used G.C.E.'s then that is more acceptable to have the apostrophe because of the use of periods pal.
In the modern era, us academics use the Chicago Manual of Style for referencing and the like.....check it out Jimmy, it is almost as tedious as you
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 294
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #57 on:
January 18, 2020, 09:53:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs
As in Lisa's boyfriend or El Captain's restraining order.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #58 on:
January 18, 2020, 10:09:25 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on January 18, 2020, 09:49:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs
Coulbs calls me a boring cunt...oh Jimmy, the irony
But anyway Jim, back to the point, GCEs is absolutely fine but not GCE's - that is a possessive noun, but if he had used G.C.E.'s then that is more acceptable to have the apostrophe because of the use of periods pal.
In the modern era, us academics use the Chicago Manual of Style for referencing and the like.....check it out Jimmy, it is almost as tedious as you
You're not the real gramsci you haven't mentioned you have a PHD on this thread.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 40 206
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #59 on:
January 18, 2020, 10:32:08 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 18, 2020, 09:18:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs
Is it Hailey's or Haileys sex pest.
just accept you're a thick cunt and we can all move on from this
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 294
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #60 on:
January 18, 2020, 10:36:20 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 18, 2020, 09:18:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs
Is it Hailey's or Haileys sex pest.
Is that who he moved onto after Lisa's fella give him a slap?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #61 on:
January 18, 2020, 10:38:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 10:32:08 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 18, 2020, 09:18:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs
Is it Hailey's or Haileys sex pest.
just accept you're a thick cunt and we can all move on from this
Have i touched a nerve.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 40 206
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #62 on:
January 18, 2020, 10:58:34 PM »
You being thick doesnt touch any nerves of mine
I mean, nerves
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #63 on:
January 18, 2020, 11:11:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 10:58:34 PM
You being thick doesnt touch any nerves of mine
I mean, nerves
Matty, the boards own lily Allen. Although unlike her you have plenty of immigrants staying in your houses.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 40 206
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #64 on:
January 18, 2020, 11:12:31 PM »
Boards
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 083
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #65 on:
January 18, 2020, 11:23:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 11:12:31 PM
Boards
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
calamity
Posts: 8 119
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #66 on:
January 18, 2020, 11:24:41 PM »
This thread
Gramsci
Posts: 7 797
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #67 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:24 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 18, 2020, 11:11:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 10:58:34 PM
You being thick doesnt touch any nerves of mine
I mean, nerves
Matty, the
boards
own lily Allen. Although unlike her you have plenty of immigrants staying in your houses.
Haha the lad starts
lecturing
people on the use of the apostrophe
you are full value for money Jimmy, I'll give you that. I have said it once, I have said it a hundred times Coulby....don't mess with the big lads
Gramsci
Posts: 7 797
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #68 on:
Yesterday
at 09:28:32 AM »
Fucking hell, Saffers rolled over there. 1 wicket in 40 odd overs yesterday....4 in 4 overs this morning
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 706
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #69 on:
Yesterday
at 10:13:54 AM »
The weather is kindly allowing our bowlers a rest.
Tory Cunt
calamity
Posts: 8 119
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #70 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:33 AM »
Blink and you miss it. You have to wonder if that daft capitulation was planned, its rare you see a tail collapse through stupidity alone, they normally bat with a bit of pride.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #71 on:
Yesterday
at 06:55:36 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 09:13:24 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 18, 2020, 11:11:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 18, 2020, 10:58:34 PM
You being thick doesnt touch any nerves of mine
I mean, nerves
Matty, the
boards
own lily Allen. Although unlike her you have plenty of immigrants staying in your houses.
Haha the lad starts
lecturing
people on the use of the apostrophe
you are full value for money Jimmy, I'll give you that. I have said it once, I have said it a hundred times Coulby....don't mess with the big lads
pointing out johnny was correct is not lecturing, your incessant droning on about your academic background hardly makes you an intellectual giant, more a repetitious wanker.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
Posts: 7 797
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #72 on:
Yesterday
at 07:13:03 PM »
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in
Like i said, don't mix it up with the big lads (or do I need an apostrophe there
)
calamity
Posts: 8 119
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #73 on:
Yesterday
at 07:27:14 PM »
Not sure if repetitious is the best word in that context
Anyway; what the hell are the South Africans doing? 10 for 103 or something today and gifted 4 wickets to root. Stokes got away with dropping 4 catches too
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #74 on:
Yesterday
at 07:31:03 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in
Like i said,
don't mix it up with the big lads
(or do I need an apostrophe there
)
you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn less than a oil and gas monkey.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 797
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #75 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:08 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 07:27:14 PM
Not sure if repetitious is the best word in that context
Anyway; what the hell are the South Africans doing? 10 for 103 or something today and gifted 4 wickets to root. Stokes got away with dropping 4 catches too
Fucking Hell calamity, don't set him off...he'll be stalking you next
To be fair to Root, he bowled really well. Was spinning the ball and had a bit of variation bowling the arm ball, which confused some decent batsmen.
Saffers got it wrong though - they just tried to defend just about every delivery from Root...eventually one is gonna have your name on it.
Let's hope the weather hold out for long enough
El Capitan
Posts: 40 206
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #76 on:
Yesterday
at 07:40:34 PM »
some good deliveries from Root today
or in coulbs' case.... delivery's
Gramsci
Posts: 7 797
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #77 on:
Yesterday
at 07:41:10 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in
Like i said,
don't mix it up with the big lads
(or do I need an apostrophe there
)
you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn less than a oil and gas monkey.
Give it up. Your behaviour is very undignified and a little uncouth.
I like a bit of friendly craic on a message board, hence my little quip to Johnny about an apostrophe...he takes it in good taste...but you seem to wanna take shit on as if little internet spats give you a raison d'etre.....can you not see how sad that looks....really lad, have a minute, think about your life, hate yourself for a short while if you have to, then dust yourself down, puff out your chest, admit that you are being a little childish and then let's (nice use of an apostrophe there
) have a friendly chat about a turning wicket or summat
Gramsci
Posts: 7 797
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #78 on:
Yesterday
at 07:42:15 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:40:34 PM
some good deliveries from Root today
or in coulbs' case.... delivery's
Respect to your use of the apostrophe earlier in that sentence...niiiiiice
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 729
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #79 on:
Yesterday
at 08:01:25 PM »
Shut up going on you pack of cunt's.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 08:12:26 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:41:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in
Like i said,
don't mix it up with the big lads
(or do I need an apostrophe there
)
you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn less than a oil and gas monkey.
Give it up. Your behaviour is very undignified and a little uncouth.
I like a bit of friendly craic on a message board, hence my little quip to Johnny about an apostrophe...he takes it in good taste...but you seem to wanna take shit on as if little internet spats give you a raison d'etre.....can you not see how sad that looks....really lad, have a minute, think about your life, hate yourself for a short while if you have to, then dust yourself down, puff out your chest, admit that you are being a little childish and then let's (nice use of an apostrophe there
) have a friendly chat about a turning wicket or summat
don't follow cricket,don't even know the rules, fuck off anyway.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 797
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #81 on:
Yesterday
at 08:12:38 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 08:01:25 PM
Shut up going on you pack of cunt's.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 797
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #82 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:10 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:12:26 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:41:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in
Like i said,
don't mix it up with the big lads
(or do I need an apostrophe there
)
you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn less than a oil and gas monkey.
Give it up. Your behaviour is very undignified and a little uncouth.
I like a bit of friendly craic on a message board, hence my little quip to Johnny about an apostrophe...he takes it in good taste...but you seem to wanna take shit on as if little internet spats give you a raison d'etre.....can you not see how sad that looks....really lad, have a minute, think about your life, hate yourself for a short while if you have to, then dust yourself down, puff out your chest, admit that you are being a little childish and then let's (nice use of an apostrophe there
) have a friendly chat about a turning wicket or summat
don't follow cricket,don't even know the rules, fuck off anyway.
that's more like it Jim...now can we start over. Life too short for internet spats....Ok here we go I'll start...your hair looks nice
El Capitan
Posts: 40 206
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #83 on:
Yesterday
at 08:20:58 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 08:14:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:12:26 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:41:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in
Like i said,
don't mix it up with the big lads
(or do I need an apostrophe there
)
you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn less than a oil and gas monkey.
Give it up. Your behaviour is very undignified and a little uncouth.
I like a bit of friendly craic on a message board, hence my little quip to Johnny about an apostrophe...he takes it in good taste...but you seem to wanna take shit on as if little internet spats give you a raison d'etre.....can you not see how sad that looks....really lad, have a minute, think about your life, hate yourself for a short while if you have to, then dust yourself down, puff out your chest, admit that you are being a little childish and then let's (nice use of an apostrophe there
) have a friendly chat about a turning wicket or summat
don't follow cricket,don't even know the rules, fuck off anyway.
that's more like it Jim...now can we start over. Life too short for internet spats....Ok here we go I'll start...your hair looks nice
look's
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #84 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:23 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 08:14:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:12:26 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:41:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in
Like i said,
don't mix it up with the big lads
(or do I need an apostrophe there
)
you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn less than a oil and gas monkey.
Give it up. Your behaviour is very undignified and a little uncouth.
I like a bit of friendly craic on a message board, hence my little quip to Johnny about an apostrophe...he takes it in good taste...but you seem to wanna take shit on as if little internet spats give you a raison d'etre.....can you not see how sad that looks....really lad, have a minute, think about your life, hate yourself for a short while if you have to, then dust yourself down, puff out your chest, admit that you are being a little childish and then let's (nice use of an apostrophe there
) have a friendly chat about a turning wicket or summat
don't follow cricket,don't even know the rules, fuck off anyway.
that's more like it Jim...now can we start over. Life too short for internet spats....Ok here we go I'll start...your hair looks nice
internet spats are good as long as people don't get carried away into real life,
Gramsci
Posts: 7 797
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #85 on:
Yesterday
at 09:02:28 PM »
I'd rather have a laugh than a spat.
To finish the spat though Jim, why do you find it funny that I earn the same as what you call an O and G monkey?
Bit disrespectful toward people who work in a profession that like....and also money is far from the most important thing in my life fella. I earn enough to run a car, go on holiday, own a house, eat and drink well, buy some shit that interests me and save up for my kid's future....why would I want more?
If you meter happiness through income then that really is sad.
I get a lot of job satisfaction....the fact that work takes up the majority of someone's years on this planet, one's happiness in a job is worth a lot more than money ever could be. So if you wanna get one up on me for some unknown reason, then you are gonna have to do better than dissing a profession and somehow using it as ammo against me. I'd say that is the spat over....but you can come back at me if you still wanna "hand me my arse'
Anyway enough of the serious shit....I am off for a pint....which I am able to comfortably pay for
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #86 on:
Yesterday
at 09:28:39 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 09:02:28 PM
I'd rather have a laugh than a spat.
To finish the spat though Jim, why do you find it funny that
I earn the same as
what you call an O and G monkey?
Bit disrespectful toward people who work in a profession that like....and also money is far from the most important thing in my life fella. I earn enough to run a car, go on holiday, own a house, eat and drink well, buy some shit that interests me and save up for my kid's future....why would I want more?
If you meter happiness through income then that really is sad.
I get a lot of job satisfaction....the fact that work takes up the majority of someone's years on this planet, one's happiness in a job is worth a lot more than money ever could be. So if you wanna get one up on me for some unknown reason, then you are gonna have to do better than dissing a profession and somehow using it as ammo against me. I'd say that is the spat over....but you can come back at me if you still wanna "hand me my arse'
Anyway enough of the serious shit....I am off for a pint....which I am able to comfortably pay for
I think you'll find I said you earn less,
I do not define people by their earnings, vocation or politics, only by their posts on here, I can agree with someone on one topic,and mock them on another., if people come on here giving it the big I am, they get taken down,that's how the board is.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 206
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #87 on:
Yesterday
at 11:22:48 PM »
Poor lids
CapsDave
Posts: 4 037
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #88 on:
Yesterday
at 11:33:21 PM »
Fuck off cat botherer
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 030
The ace face.
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #89 on:
Today
at 12:18:08 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:22:48 PM
Poor lids
Arry is the best at giving no fucks.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 083
Re: Cricket Thread
«
Reply #90 on:
Today
at 12:22:55 AM »
We'rdo's
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Loading...