January 19, 2020, 08:33:36 PM
Author Topic: Cricket Thread
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:32:50 PM
 charles
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:30:25 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:45:19 PM
Apostrophes are not needed in abbreviations without periods....with periods then apostrophes are fine.  :jowo4:

The context in which johnny used  it was to show more than one.he was quite correct to use it. "He has GCE"  would not be correct to show more than one. He could have saved  time however by just saying  "don't argue with gramsci he's a boring cunt".
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:35:13 PM
Coulbs  souey souey souey



Youre overstretching yourself 



He has several GCEs (bullshit)


You have 6 functioning brain cells.



Neither require an apostrophe
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:00:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:35:13 PM
Coulbs  souey souey souey



Youre overstretching yourself 



He has several GCEs (bullshit)


You have 6 functioning brain cells.



Neither require an apostrophe
Slither back under your rock this isn't about Muslim rape gangs. :matty:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs  :ponce:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:18:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs  :ponce:
Is it Hailey's  or Haileys  sex  pest. :matty:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:49:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs   :ponce:

 monkey

Coulbs calls me a boring cunt...oh Jimmy, the irony

But anyway Jim, back to the point, GCEs is absolutely fine but not GCE's - that is a possessive noun, but if he had used G.C.E.'s then that is more acceptable to have the apostrophe because of the use of periods pal.

In the modern era, us academics use the Chicago Manual of Style for referencing and the like.....check it out Jimmy, it is almost as tedious as you  
Bobupanddown
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:53:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs  :ponce:

As in Lisa's boyfriend or El Captain's restraining order.  mcl
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:09:25 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:49:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs   :ponce:

 monkey

Coulbs calls me a boring cunt...oh Jimmy, the irony

But anyway Jim, back to the point, GCEs is absolutely fine but not GCE's - that is a possessive noun, but if he had used G.C.E.'s then that is more acceptable to have the apostrophe because of the use of periods pal.

In the modern era, us academics use the Chicago Manual of Style for referencing and the like.....check it out Jimmy, it is almost as tedious as you  
You're not the real gramsci you haven't mentioned you have a PHD  on this thread. monkey
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:32:08 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:18:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs  :ponce:
Is it Hailey's  or Haileys  sex  pest. :matty:

just accept you're a thick cunt and we can all move on from this  :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:36:20 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:18:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs  :ponce:
Is it Hailey's  or Haileys  sex  pest. :matty:

Is that who he moved onto after Lisa's fella give him a slap?
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:38:34 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:32:08 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:18:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:01:58 PM
Dont you mean gangs  :ponce:
Is it Hailey's  or Haileys  sex  pest. :matty:

just accept you're a thick cunt and we can all move on from this  :like: :like:
Have i touched a nerve.  :matty:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:58:34 PM
You being thick doesnt touch any nerves of mine



I mean, nerves  :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:11:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:58:34 PM
You being thick doesnt touch any nerves of mine



I mean, nerves  :nige:
Matty, the boards own lily Allen. Although unlike her you have plenty of immigrants staying in your  houses.  :matty:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:12:31 PM
Boards
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:12:31 PM
Boards

 lost
calamity
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 PM
This thread  charles
Gramsci
Reply #67 on: Today at 09:13:24 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:11:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:58:34 PM
You being thick doesnt touch any nerves of mine



I mean, nerves  :nige:
Matty, the boards own lily Allen. Although unlike her you have plenty of immigrants staying in your  houses.  :matty:


Haha the lad starts lecturing people on the use of the apostrophe  monkey you are full value for money Jimmy, I'll give you that. I have said it once, I have said it a hundred times Coulby....don't mess with the big lads  :jowo7:
Gramsci
Reply #68 on: Today at 09:28:32 AM
Fucking hell, Saffers rolled over there. 1 wicket in 40 odd overs yesterday....4 in 4 overs this morning  :alastair:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #69 on: Today at 10:13:54 AM
The weather is kindly allowing our bowlers a rest.


Tory Cunt
calamity
Reply #70 on: Today at 10:32:33 AM
Blink and you miss it. You have to wonder if that daft capitulation was planned, its rare you see a tail collapse through stupidity alone, they normally bat with a bit of pride.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #71 on: Today at 06:55:36 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:13:24 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:11:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:58:34 PM
You being thick doesnt touch any nerves of mine



I mean, nerves  :nige:
Matty, the boards own lily Allen. Although unlike her you have plenty of immigrants staying in your  houses.  :matty:


Haha the lad starts lecturing people on the use of the apostrophe  monkey you are full value for money Jimmy, I'll give you that. I have said it once, I have said it a hundred times Coulby....don't mess with the big lads  :jowo7:
pointing out johnny was correct is not lecturing, your incessant droning on about your academic background hardly makes you an intellectual giant, more a repetitious wanker.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
Reply #72 on: Today at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in  :ponce:

Like i said, don't mix it up with the big lads (or do I need an apostrophe there  :alf:)
calamity
Reply #73 on: Today at 07:27:14 PM
Not sure if repetitious is the best word in that context  charles

Anyway; what the hell are the South Africans doing? 10 for 103 or something today and gifted 4 wickets to root. Stokes got away with dropping 4 catches too
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #74 on: Today at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in  :ponce:

Like i said, don't mix it up with the big lads (or do I need an apostrophe there  :alf:)


you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry  on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from  outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn  less than a oil and gas monkey. monkey
 :alf:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
Reply #75 on: Today at 07:33:08 PM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:27:14 PM
Not sure if repetitious is the best word in that context  charles

Anyway; what the hell are the South Africans doing? 10 for 103 or something today and gifted 4 wickets to root. Stokes got away with dropping 4 catches too

Fucking Hell calamity, don't set him off...he'll be stalking you next  klins

To be fair to Root, he bowled really well. Was spinning the ball and had a bit of variation bowling the arm ball, which confused some decent batsmen.

Saffers got it wrong though - they just tried to defend just about every delivery from Root...eventually one is gonna have your name on it.

Let's hope the weather hold out for long enough  :like:
El Capitan
Reply #76 on: Today at 07:40:34 PM
some good deliveries from Root today  :like:


or in coulbs' case.... delivery's
Logged
Gramsci
Reply #77 on: Today at 07:41:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in  :ponce:

Like i said, don't mix it up with the big lads (or do I need an apostrophe there  :alf:)


you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry  on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from  outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn  less than a oil and gas monkey. monkey
 :alf:


 Give it up. Your behaviour is very undignified and a little uncouth.
I like a bit of friendly craic on a message board, hence my little quip to Johnny about an apostrophe...he takes it in good taste...but you seem to wanna take shit on as if little internet spats give you a raison d'etre.....can you not see how sad that looks....really lad, have a minute, think about your life, hate yourself for a short while if you have to, then dust yourself down, puff out your chest, admit that you are being a little childish and then let's (nice use of an apostrophe there   :ponce:) have a friendly chat about a turning wicket or summat  
Gramsci
Reply #78 on: Today at 07:42:15 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:40:34 PM
some good deliveries from Root today  :like:


or in coulbs' case.... delivery's


 :alf: :alf: :alf:

Respect to your use of the apostrophe earlier in that sentence...niiiiiice  :like:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #79 on: Today at 08:01:25 PM
Shut up going on you pack of cunt's.








 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #80 on: Today at 08:12:26 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:41:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in  :ponce:

Like i said, don't mix it up with the big lads (or do I need an apostrophe there  :alf:)


you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry  on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from  outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn  less than a oil and gas monkey. monkey
 :alf:


 Give it up. Your behaviour is very undignified and a little uncouth.
I like a bit of friendly craic on a message board, hence my little quip to Johnny about an apostrophe...he takes it in good taste...but you seem to wanna take shit on as if little internet spats give you a raison d'etre.....can you not see how sad that looks....really lad, have a minute, think about your life, hate yourself for a short while if you have to, then dust yourself down, puff out your chest, admit that you are being a little childish and then let's (nice use of an apostrophe there   :ponce:) have a friendly chat about a turning wicket or summat  


don't follow cricket,don't even know the rules, fuck off anyway. :chrisk:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
Reply #81 on: Today at 08:12:38 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:01:25 PM
Shut up going on you pack of cunt's.








 mcl

 monkey jc
Gramsci
Reply #82 on: Today at 08:14:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:12:26 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:41:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in  :ponce:

Like i said, don't mix it up with the big lads (or do I need an apostrophe there  :alf:)


you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry  on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from  outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn  less than a oil and gas monkey. monkey
 :alf:


 Give it up. Your behaviour is very undignified and a little uncouth.
I like a bit of friendly craic on a message board, hence my little quip to Johnny about an apostrophe...he takes it in good taste...but you seem to wanna take shit on as if little internet spats give you a raison d'etre.....can you not see how sad that looks....really lad, have a minute, think about your life, hate yourself for a short while if you have to, then dust yourself down, puff out your chest, admit that you are being a little childish and then let's (nice use of an apostrophe there   :ponce:) have a friendly chat about a turning wicket or summat  


don't follow cricket,don't even know the rules, fuck off anyway. :chrisk:

that's more like it Jim...now can we start over. Life too short for internet spats....Ok here we go I'll start...your hair looks nice  :ali:
El Capitan
Reply #83 on: Today at 08:20:58 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:14:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:12:26 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:41:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in  :ponce:

Like i said, don't mix it up with the big lads (or do I need an apostrophe there  :alf:)


you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry  on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from  outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn  less than a oil and gas monkey. monkey
 :alf:


 Give it up. Your behaviour is very undignified and a little uncouth.
I like a bit of friendly craic on a message board, hence my little quip to Johnny about an apostrophe...he takes it in good taste...but you seem to wanna take shit on as if little internet spats give you a raison d'etre.....can you not see how sad that looks....really lad, have a minute, think about your life, hate yourself for a short while if you have to, then dust yourself down, puff out your chest, admit that you are being a little childish and then let's (nice use of an apostrophe there   :ponce:) have a friendly chat about a turning wicket or summat  


don't follow cricket,don't even know the rules, fuck off anyway. :chrisk:

that's more like it Jim...now can we start over. Life too short for internet spats....Ok here we go I'll start...your hair looks nice  :ali:


look's















 monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #84 on: Today at 08:22:23 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:14:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:12:26 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:41:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:31:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:13:03 PM
Ooooh Jimmy, could you crush a grape or rip a tissue....maybe jump off a doll's house.
You had a go lad fair enough, but you came off looking like a chump, but it's OK mate, I won't rub it in  :ponce:

Like i said, don't mix it up with the big lads (or do I need an apostrophe there  :alf:)


you get your arse handed to you by all and sundry  on every thread, only to be expected from a man who gets his opinions from  outdated early twentieth century political text books. Do the workers still have the means to control production with globalisation and outsourcing karl.All that studying to earn  less than a oil and gas monkey. monkey
 :alf:


 Give it up. Your behaviour is very undignified and a little uncouth.
I like a bit of friendly craic on a message board, hence my little quip to Johnny about an apostrophe...he takes it in good taste...but you seem to wanna take shit on as if little internet spats give you a raison d'etre.....can you not see how sad that looks....really lad, have a minute, think about your life, hate yourself for a short while if you have to, then dust yourself down, puff out your chest, admit that you are being a little childish and then let's (nice use of an apostrophe there   :ponce:) have a friendly chat about a turning wicket or summat  


don't follow cricket,don't even know the rules, fuck off anyway. :chrisk:

that's more like it Jim...now can we start over. Life too short for internet spats....Ok here we go I'll start...your hair looks nice  :ali:
internet spats are good as long as people don't get carried away into real life, :matty: :lids:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
