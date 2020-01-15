Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 28, 2020, 08:07:56 AM
Author Topic: Have yer noticed  (Read 493 times)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: January 15, 2020, 02:57:34 PM »
that the arguments on here are much more low key and ending sooner these days.







Cos that cunt Robbso has fucked off on holiday.






 
Steboro
« Reply #1 on: January 15, 2020, 03:23:15 PM »
Alot of usernames seem to disappear when 1 person goes on holiday.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: January 15, 2020, 04:16:29 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on January 15, 2020, 03:23:15 PM
Alot of usernames seem to disappear when 1 person goes on holiday.



LEAVE TWATTY ALONE  👎

BEER ME BUD  👍🍻🍻🍻👍😂😂😂
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: January 15, 2020, 04:58:47 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 15, 2020, 02:57:34 PM
Cos that cunt Robbso has fucked off on holiday.
 

Maddog by name, maddog by nature.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: January 15, 2020, 05:06:25 PM »
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: January 18, 2020, 11:53:06 AM »
When does the cunt get back?

I am missing him.




 
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: January 18, 2020, 12:14:47 PM »
HE LIKES FUCKING ARGUING ROBBSO LIKE  klins
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: January 18, 2020, 12:15:58 PM »
 
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: January 26, 2020, 10:46:00 AM »
Come back Robbso yer cunt.


 



The rest of these arguing fuckers have nothing on you lad.


You are the end of level boss arguer.




 :mido:



 
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: January 26, 2020, 10:51:58 AM »
I THINK HE IS BACK TODAY  :meltdown:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: January 26, 2020, 10:57:47 AM »
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:55:35 PM »
Wer are ye ye fuck?




 







 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:06:27 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 02:55:35 PM
Wer are ye ye fuck?




 







 
well the fucker's still breathing so it won't be too long before he's bumping his gums on here.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:08:19 PM »
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:43:29 AM »
This is really starting to look like a flounce.




 



















Wer are ye ye cunt.




