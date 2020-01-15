Welcome,
January 28, 2020, 08:07:56 AM
Have yer noticed
Author
Topic: Have yer noticed (Read 493 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Have yer noticed
«
on:
January 15, 2020, 02:57:34 PM »
that the arguments on here are much more low key and ending sooner these days.
Cos that cunt Robbso has fucked off on holiday.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 094
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #1 on:
January 15, 2020, 03:23:15 PM »
Alot of usernames seem to disappear when 1 person goes on holiday.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 754
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #2 on:
January 15, 2020, 04:16:29 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on January 15, 2020, 03:23:15 PM
Alot of usernames seem to disappear when 1 person goes on holiday.
LEAVE TWATTY ALONE 👎
BEER ME BUD 👍🍻🍻🍻👍😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 368
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #3 on:
January 15, 2020, 04:58:47 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 15, 2020, 02:57:34 PM
Cos that cunt Robbso has fucked off on holiday.
Maddog by name, maddog by nature.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #4 on:
January 15, 2020, 05:06:25 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #5 on:
January 18, 2020, 11:53:06 AM »
When does the cunt get back?
I am missing him.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 434
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #6 on:
January 18, 2020, 12:14:47 PM »
HE LIKES FUCKING ARGUING ROBBSO LIKE
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #7 on:
January 18, 2020, 12:15:58 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #8 on:
January 26, 2020, 10:46:00 AM »
Come back Robbso yer cunt.
The rest of these arguing fuckers have nothing on you lad.
You are the end of level boss arguer.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 434
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #9 on:
January 26, 2020, 10:51:58 AM »
I THINK HE IS BACK TODAY
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #10 on:
January 26, 2020, 10:57:47 AM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 02:55:35 PM »
Wer are ye ye fuck?
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 124
The ace face.
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 03:06:27 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 02:55:35 PM
Wer are ye ye fuck?
well the fucker's still breathing so it won't be too long before he's bumping his gums on here.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 03:08:19 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 820
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Have yer noticed
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:43:29 AM »
This is really starting to look like a flounce.
Wer are ye ye cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
