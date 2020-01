Ayresome89

Are Liverpool FC lucky? « on: Today at 04:01:56 PM »



Driving home the other day and heard a debate on BBC radio 5. A caller (Manchester city fan) called Liverpool lucky, and said that this season is the luckiest season a team has ever had in premier League history. He made a few points that they've been lucky to keep all their players fit and asked would they be in the same position if Van Dijk and Mane were injured the same as Laporte and Sane. Also made a point of how lucky they have been winning games by scoring last minute Goals. Not to mention VAR playing a part. Robbie Savage didn't agree.

Re: Are Liverpool FC lucky? « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:30:02 PM » In a word, yes. luck plays a huge part in every game in every league in every country.



They've not suffered big loss injuries, the likes of Mane, Salah, Alexander, Allison or Van Dyke have all been almost ever present this season. Whereas City have lost Laporte and Sane along with Aguero for 7 games.



They've had a lot of decisions from VAR.



City this season have been poor, there's been no continuity from the reigning champions. They've lost 5 games this season, one less than Man United who sit in 5th place.



Liverpool are playing ok, not great but they have the resilience and steel.



30 years of hurt is almost over and done with, but i tell you what, i'd love it if they blew it, love it..



« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:41 PM by RIK MAYALL »

Re: Are Liverpool FC lucky? « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:41:36 PM » I wonder how much ManUre would've won if VAR had been about

Re: Are Liverpool FC lucky? « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:51:26 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:30:02 PM



Liverpool are playing ok, not great but they have the resilience and steel.











The majority of what you wrote Rik is cack (but some of it true)....but the above is pure horseshit. Liverpool play with intensity and are lightning quick on the break. They are a joy to watch. The best team in the league this season by far and deserve to be where they are.......and so do Man Utd......fucking nowhere

Re: Are Liverpool FC lucky? « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:54:26 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 04:51:26 PM



Liverpool are playing ok, not great but they have the resilience and steel.











The majority of what you wrote Rik is cack (but some of it true)....but the above is pure horseshit. Liverpool play with intensity and are lightning quick on the break. They are a joy to watch. The best team in the league this season by far and deserve to be where they are.......and so do Man Utd......fucking nowhere

The majority of what you wrote Rik is cack (but some of it true)....but the above is pure horseshit. Liverpool play with intensity and are lightning quick on the break. They are a joy to watch. The best team in the league this season by far and deserve to be where they are.......and so do Man Utd......fucking nowhere



Even dixie has said it's strange, they aren't playing at their full potential, yet they're still winning.

Re: Are Liverpool FC lucky? « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:57:18 PM »



As for being lucky, how many times did United skank a win in the last few minutes of a game. You make your own luck in life and in football.



No team plays at its full potential all the time. As for being lucky, how many times did United skank a win in the last few minutes of a game. You make your own luck in life and in football. Come on Rick admit it, Klopp and his young brigade have been a breath of fresh air for this league....Citeh are just cunts buying a pedigree