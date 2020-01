LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 539



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 539I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

WAS TALKING TO WOODY ON SUNDAY NIGHT... « on: Today at 10:30:49 AM » IN THE BEECHWOOD & EASTERSIDE 👍



HE GOT A TELLING OFF FOR LETTING HIS MEMBERSHIP LAPSE.. BUT HE WAS WITH T. R. AND A FEW OTHER LADS SO HE WAS OK 👍



TOLD ME THE TEAM BUT TOLD ME NOT TO MENTION IT TILL A FEW HOURS BEFORE KICK OFF 👍👍👍



WILL PUT IT UP ABOUT DINNER TIME 👍