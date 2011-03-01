Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 14, 2020, 06:12:00 PM
Author Topic: Randolph  (Read 234 times)
calamity
« on: Today at 09:50:21 AM »
Looks like he is going to be stuck here. West Ham have signed Pepe Reina and Villa gone quiet.

Should fuck up our transfer plans nicely if him and Britt don't move on. Wonder if they would both knuckle down and play properly again.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:07:00 AM »
West Ham have signed Pepe Reina- oh dear, youve had a mare here!
yabbadabbawho
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:10:01 AM »
Possibly not the Pepe Reina who used to play in goal for the Scousers.   It may be Poppy Reina the well known flower arranger.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:24:59 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 10:07:00 AM
West Ham have signed Pepe Reina- oh dear, youve had a mare here!

TELL THE DAFT CUNT ITS VILLA WHO SIGNED HIM 😂😂😂

WEST HAM BID 7.5 MILL FOR THE CARDIFF KEEPER  👍
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:37:38 AM »
Britt doesnt want to leave either as hes happy here  charles
calamity
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:44:02 AM »
 :gaz:  Got it wrong.

Such is life.   charles
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:49:48 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:44:02 AM
:gaz:  Got it wrong.

Such is life.   charles

Never see them there words out of the mouths of many posters 
calamity
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:57:16 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:49:48 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:44:02 AM
:gaz:  Got it wrong.

Such is life.   charles

Never see them there words out of the mouths of many posters 

Caught red handed so to speak, not much possibility to attempt a dodge  charles
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:10:06 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:57:16 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:49:48 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:44:02 AM
:gaz:  Got it wrong.

Such is life.   charles

Never see them there words out of the mouths of many posters  



Caught red handed so to speak, not much possibility to attempt a dodge  charles

Trotsky's horse gets shot by a sniper after half a furlong whist dead last

'I cashed out'  charles charles
calamity
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:00 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:10:06 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:57:16 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:49:48 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:44:02 AM
:gaz:  Got it wrong.

Such is life.   charles

Never see them there words out of the mouths of many posters 

Trotsky's horse gets shot by a sniper after half a furlong whist dead last

'I cashed out'  charles charles

Caught red handed so to speak, not much possibility to attempt a dodge  charles

 charles I could almost imagine how he'd have escaped from this one - "YEAH BUT HE'LL PLAY THERE TWICE A SEASON SO I WIN AND I CASHED OUT ALREADY"
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:34:53 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:44:02 AM
:gaz:  Got it wrong.

Such is life.   charles



 jc






Fuckin stupid cunt.








 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:39:34 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:44:02 AM
:gaz:  Got it wrong.

Such is life.   charles

ITS COZ YER A WOBBLE GOBBED CUNT WHO SLAVERS LIKE A SPASTIC INSTEAD OF CHECKING THE FACTS FIRST  👎😂😂😂👎
