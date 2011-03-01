calamity

Posts: 8 051 Randolph « on: Today at 09:50:21 AM » Looks like he is going to be stuck here. West Ham have signed Pepe Reina and Villa gone quiet.



Should fuck up our transfer plans nicely if him and Britt don't move on. Wonder if they would both knuckle down and play properly again.

Re: Randolph « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:07:00 AM » West Ham have signed Pepe Reina- oh dear, youve had a mare here!

yabbadabbawho

Re: Randolph « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:10:01 AM » Possibly not the Pepe Reina who used to play in goal for the Scousers. It may be Poppy Reina the well known flower arranger.

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
LEON TROTSKY





Posts: 71 544I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Randolph « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:24:59 AM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 10:07:00 AM West Ham have signed Pepe Reina- oh dear, youve had a mare here!



TELL THE DAFT CUNT ITS VILLA WHO SIGNED HIM 😂😂😂



TELL THE DAFT CUNT ITS VILLA WHO SIGNED HIM 😂😂😂

WEST HAM BID 7.5 MILL FOR THE CARDIFF KEEPER 👍

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Randolph « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:37:38 AM » Britt doesnt want to leave either as hes happy here

calamity

Posts: 8 051 Re: Randolph « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:44:02 AM » Got it wrong.



Got it wrong.

Such is life.