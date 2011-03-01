Welcome,
January 14, 2020, 06:11:55 PM
Randolph
Topic: Randolph (Read 233 times)
calamity
Posts: 8 051
Randolph
Today
at 09:50:21 AM
Looks like he is going to be stuck here. West Ham have signed Pepe Reina and Villa gone quiet.
Should fuck up our transfer plans nicely if him and Britt don't move on. Wonder if they would both knuckle down and play properly again.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 897
Re: Randolph
Today
at 10:07:00 AM
West Ham have signed Pepe Reina- oh dear, youve had a mare here!
yabbadabbawho
Posts: 820
Re: Randolph
Today
at 10:10:01 AM
Possibly not the Pepe Reina who used to play in goal for the Scousers. It may be Poppy Reina the well known flower arranger.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 544
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Randolph
Today
at 10:24:59 AM
TELL THE DAFT CUNT ITS VILLA WHO SIGNED HIM 😂😂😂
WEST HAM BID 7.5 MILL FOR THE CARDIFF KEEPER 👍
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 542
Re: Randolph
Today
at 10:37:38 AM
Britt doesnt want to leave either as hes happy here
calamity
Posts: 8 051
Re: Randolph
Today
at 10:44:02 AM
Got it wrong.
Such is life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 041
Re: Randolph
Today
at 10:49:48 AM
Never see them there words out of the mouths of many posters
calamity
Posts: 8 051
Re: Randolph
Today
at 10:57:16 AM
Caught red handed so to speak, not much possibility to attempt a dodge
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 041
Re: Randolph
Today
at 11:10:06 AM
Caught red handed so to speak, not much possibility to attempt a dodge
Trotsky's horse gets shot by a sniper after half a furlong whist dead last
'I cashed out'
calamity
Posts: 8 051
Re: Randolph
Today
at 11:13:00 AM
I could almost imagine how he'd have escaped from this one - "YEAH BUT HE'LL PLAY THERE TWICE A SEASON SO I WIN AND I CASHED OUT ALREADY"
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 627
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Randolph
Today
at 05:34:53 PM
Fuckin stupid cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 544
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Randolph
Today
at 05:39:34 PM
ITS COZ YER A WOBBLE GOBBED CUNT WHO SLAVERS LIKE A SPASTIC INSTEAD OF CHECKING THE FACTS FIRST 👎😂😂😂👎
