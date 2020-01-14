Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 14, 2020, 02:11:29 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Trotsky what you after kiddo
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Trotsky what you after kiddo (Read 157 times)
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 484
Trotsky what you after kiddo
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:15 PM »
Why you trying to goad me on here, just go on my profile check my email and message me you fat cunt
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 528
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Trotsky what you after kiddo
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:55 PM »
ITS HIDDEN YOU DAFT CUNT 😂😂😂
HOW MANY THINGS IS THAT YOU HAVE GOT WRONG ON THIS BOARD NOW 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 850
Re: Trotsky what you after kiddo
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:59 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 076
Re: Trotsky what you after kiddo
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:46 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 10:03:15 PM
Why you trying to goad me on here, just go on my profile check my email and message me you fat cunt
Get your AOL messenger screen name up and stop hiding behind a COB username. Shithouse
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 3 998
Re: Trotsky what you after kiddo
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:04:45 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:48:55 PM
HOW MANY THINGS IS THAT YOU HAVE GOT WRONG ON THIS BOARD NOW 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Classic
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 484
Re: Trotsky what you after kiddo
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:12:49 AM »
It's not you fucking shithouse
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...