Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 23 976





The ace face.





Posts: 23 976The ace face. Re: FAO JOHNNY THUNDER👹 « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:51:20 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:31:06 PM



I'LL TAKE GAL.









YOU CAN TAKE ISLA.I'LL TAKE GAL.

this is what i'm talking about.

is that a tranny,this is what i'm talking about. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "