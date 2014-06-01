Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 14, 2020
Topic: Is Britain As a Whole Racist?
RIK MAYALL
« on: Yesterday at 04:01:19 PM »
Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.

Even whites in this country say we are.

BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.


So, are WE.
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:05:10 PM »
If they say so.  :pd:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:11:14 PM »
I am because I voted leave.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:29:14 PM »
It is to its natives
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:02:04 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:01:19 PM
Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.

Even whites in this country say we are.

BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.


So, are WE.
apparently there is "dog whistle racism" now, where you are racist  by thought and not deed. lost
mingebag
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:02:29 PM »
BBC  mick
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:38:25 PM »
No, we are absolutely not and Megan has stooped pretty low by going down that road after being welcomed into this country with open arms the way she was.

Piers Morgan called it absolutely right with this.

"By playing this despicable race card they have grossly libeled all of Britain."

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7881661/PIERS-MORGAN-playing-despicable-race-card-Meghan-Harry-libeled-Britain.html
 
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:42:05 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:01:19 PM
Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.

Even whites in this country say we are.

BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.


So, are WE.
and yet they are literally queuing up to come here. :basil:

some whites. :matty:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:52:23 PM »
I CANT BE RACIST. 👎 IVE SHAGGED LOADS OF DIFFERENT COLOURED WOMAN IN THE LAST 40 YEARS  👍👅💋👍😎😝
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:27:34 PM »
As a whole?  No

Are there some racists?  Yes.  And these can be found within all races.

I would guess she has had some racist abuse (I cant recall actually seeing any but can believe it) but the vast majority of criticism aimed at her has absolutely fuck all to do with her race.  She was generally welcomed by the country and the media.

Her subsequent behavior has driven the ensuing criticism - she is clearly manipulative, hypocritical, fake and self absorbed.  British people don't like that kind of personality.

Anyone saying she his only being criticized because of her race are essentially saying that the only possible way to judge anyone is by their race.  Which in itself is racist.

 oleary
Billy Balfour
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:37:54 PM »
EVERYONE is rascist.
We just have differing levels of tolerance.
mingebag
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:40:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:52:23 PM
I CANT BE RACIST. 👎 IVE SHAGGED LOADS OF DIFFERENT COLOURED WOMAN IN THE LAST 40 YEARS  👍👅💋👍😎😝
Were the yellow ones  one eyed blinks or just had a fucked liver  :pd:  mcl
Steboro
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:09:51 PM »
Remember growing up and 70s and 80s and stuff wasnt classed as racist.

Things such as sitcoms and Rita, Sue and Bob Too now looking back on them are racist as fuck, but back then were just casual comedy.  Did people play the race card back then as there was obviously no social media to give people a voice.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 PM »
Rita' Sue & Bob too was more about a paedophile shagging two school girls than about racism.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:05:23 PM »
It's worse than you think.According to Bonny Greer an American woman of colour,we all have subconscious racism. Thats why poor Meghan Sparkles has fecked off with Archie and the two dogs to Canada. There really is no hope for us.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:14:44 PM »
Victimhood, woke and race card playing are much bigger problems facing contemporary society.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:15:31 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:05:23 PM
It's worse than you think.According to Bonny Greer an American woman of colour,we all have subconscious racism. Thats why poor Meghan Sparkles has fecked off with Archie and the two dogs to Canada. There really is no hope for us.
I can live with it. :nige: :ukfist:
Steve Göldby
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:10:07 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:05:23 PM
It's worse than you think.According to Bonny Greer an American woman of colour,we all have subconscious racism.

And she sounds like she's got subconscious stupidity and victim mentality.

 :lenin:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:43:36 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:01:19 PM
Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.

Even whites in this country say we are.

BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.


So, are WE.

Literally not racist enough, like many countries in Western Europe our tolerance has become capitulation and weakness.
Where once folk came here wanting to integrate into a British way of life now they come to bring their backward 3rd world way of life with them and to leech off our welfare and health systems.

The media has pushed this far leftist narrative to expand the definition of racism so far that now insulting James McClean is considered a race hate crime. A white ginger cunt.

This is all part of the plan, the bolsheviks did the same thing to push cultural Marxism in Soviet Russia. They wish to make our society hate itself so much that it crumbles and they can install their new world order where they call the shots.
Hardline extremist Communism.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:42:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:43:36 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:01:19 PM
Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.

Even whites in this country say we are.

BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.


So, are WE.

Literally not racist enough, like many countries in Western Europe our tolerance has become capitulation and weakness.
Where once folk came here wanting to integrate into a British way of life now they come to bring their backward 3rd world way of life with them and to leech off our welfare and health systems.

The media has pushed this far leftist narrative to expand the definition of racism so far that now insulting James McClean is considered a race hate crime. A white ginger cunt.

This is all part of the plan, the bolsheviks did the same thing to push cultural Marxism in Soviet Russia. They wish to make our society hate itself so much that it crumbles and they can install their new world order where they call the shots.
Hardline extremist Communism.




Spot on lenin,  nots, blind faith, Mickey mouse, Houdini or whoever you are this week.
Clive Road
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:36:42 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 08:09:51 PM
Remember growing up and 70s and 80s and stuff wasnt classed as racist.

Things such as sitcoms and Rita, Sue and Bob Too now looking back on them are racist as fuck, but back then were just casual comedy.  Did people play the race card back then as there was obviously no social media to give people a voice.


I recently watched  a re-run of Minder ( with Dennis Waterman- what a show that was! ). Terry had been kidnapped by 2 black gadges, hes on the phone to Arthur telling him what had happened.... Arthur started to take the piss out of Terry saying  I cant believe you have let 2 dopey coons take you. This show used to go out on mainstream ITV.   
Bernie
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:28:18 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:05:04 PM
Rita' Sue & Bob too was more about a paedophile shagging two school girls than about racism.

A paedophile is someone with a sexual attraction to pre-pubescent children. Neither of the girls in that film were pre pubescent.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:46:30 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:10:07 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:05:23 PM
It's worse than you think.According to Bonny Greer an American woman of colour,we all have subconscious racism.

And she sounds like she's got subconscious stupidity and victim mentality.

 :lenin:


Bonnie Greer is a woke gobshite who is always on the BBC.She and that complete idiot David Lammy would see racism in a bowl of cornflakes.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:40:19 AM »
The only people who are claiming MM has been racially abused (apart from the Marxists and daft cunts on Boreme) are black activists  who make a living out of racially abusing white people by claiming they're racist when in fact they are not. See link for a perfect example.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu fits into this category - she says "It is not the job of black people & ethnic minorities to educate white people on racism perpetuated by white people. White folks need to educate themselves on racism" She has made a living out of doing dodgy deals with African governments. Anyone who doesn't cure people but feels the need to titles themselves with a PhD are normally flawed characters.

Is it racist now to HIGHLIGHT that the worst performing children in our schools are from underprivileged white working class. I wonder why?

This country has gone from Love Thy Neighbour in the 70s to All white people are racist in the 20s.

https://twitter.com/Nadine_Writes/status/1216773941240438786
