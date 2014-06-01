|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
As a whole? No
Are there some racists? Yes. And these can be found within all races.
I would guess she has had some racist abuse (I cant recall actually seeing any but can believe it) but the vast majority of criticism aimed at her has absolutely fuck all to do with her race. She was generally welcomed by the country and the media.
Her subsequent behavior has driven the ensuing criticism - she is clearly manipulative, hypocritical, fake and self absorbed. British people don't like that kind of personality.
Anyone saying she his only being criticized because of her race are essentially saying that the only possible way to judge anyone is by their race. Which in itself is racist.
Bobupanddown
|
Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.
Even whites in this country say we are.
BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.
So, are WE.
Literally not racist enough, like many countries in Western Europe our tolerance has become capitulation and weakness.
Where once folk came here wanting to integrate into a British way of life now they come to bring their backward 3rd world way of life with them and to leech off our welfare and health systems.
The media has pushed this far leftist narrative to expand the definition of racism so far that now insulting James McClean is considered a race hate crime. A white ginger cunt.
This is all part of the plan, the bolsheviks did the same thing to push cultural Marxism in Soviet Russia. They wish to make our society hate itself so much that it crumbles and they can install their new world order where they call the shots.
Hardline extremist Communism.
RIK MAYALL
|
Spot on lenin, nots, blind faith, Mickey mouse, Houdini or whoever you are this week.
Clive Road
|
Remember growing up and 70s and 80s and stuff wasnt classed as racist.
Things such as sitcoms and Rita, Sue and Bob Too now looking back on them are racist as fuck, but back then were just casual comedy. Did people play the race card back then as there was obviously no social media to give people a voice.
I recently watched a re-run of Minder ( with Dennis Waterman- what a show that was! ). Terry had been kidnapped by 2 black gadges, hes on the phone to Arthur telling him what had happened.... Arthur started to take the piss out of Terry saying I cant believe you have let 2 dopey coons take you. This show used to go out on mainstream ITV.
