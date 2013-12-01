RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 878





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 878Once in every lifetime Is Britain As a Whole Racist? « on: Today at 04:01:19 PM » Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.



Even whites in this country say we are.



BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.





So, are WE. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 23 976





The ace face.





Posts: 23 976The ace face. Re: Is Britain As a Whole Racist? « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:02:04 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:01:19 PM Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.



Even whites in this country say we are.



BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.





So, are WE.

apparently there is "dog whistle racism" now, where you are racist by thought and not deed. apparently there is "dog whistle racism" now, where you are racist by thought and not deed. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 377







Mountain KingPosts: 9 377 Re: Is Britain As a Whole Racist? « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:38:25 PM »



Piers Morgan called it absolutely right with this.



"By playing this despicable race card they have grossly libeled all of Britain."



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7881661/PIERS-MORGAN-playing-despicable-race-card-Meghan-Harry-libeled-Britain.html



No, we are absolutely not and Megan has stooped pretty low by going down that road after being welcomed into this country with open arms the way she was.Piers Morgan called it absolutely right with this."By playing this despicable race card they have grossly libeled all of Britain." Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 23 976





The ace face.





Posts: 23 976The ace face. Re: Is Britain As a Whole Racist? « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:42:05 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:01:19 PM Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.



Even whites in this country say we are.



BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.





So, are WE.

and yet they are literally queuing up to come here.



some whites. and yet they are literally queuing up to come here.some whites. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 526



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 526I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Is Britain As a Whole Racist? « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:52:23 PM » I CANT BE RACIST. 👎 IVE SHAGGED LOADS OF DIFFERENT COLOURED WOMAN IN THE LAST 40 YEARS 👍👅💋👍😎😝 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......