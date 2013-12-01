Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Is Britain As a Whole Racist?  (Read 202 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Today at 04:01:19 PM »
Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.

Even whites in this country say we are.

BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.


So, are WE.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:05:10 PM »
If they say so.  :pd:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:11:14 PM »
I am because I voted leave.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:29:14 PM »
It is to its natives
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:02:04 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:01:19 PM
Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.

Even whites in this country say we are.

BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.


So, are WE.
apparently there is "dog whistle racism" now, where you are racist  by thought and not deed. lost
mingebag
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:02:29 PM »
BBC  mick
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:38:25 PM »
No, we are absolutely not and Megan has stooped pretty low by going down that road after being welcomed into this country with open arms the way she was.

Piers Morgan called it absolutely right with this.

"By playing this despicable race card they have grossly libeled all of Britain."

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7881661/PIERS-MORGAN-playing-despicable-race-card-Meghan-Harry-libeled-Britain.html
 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:42:05 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:01:19 PM
Most coloured folks from different countries say we are.

Even whites in this country say we are.

BBC running a discussion this morning on is Britain Racist.


So, are WE.
and yet they are literally queuing up to come here. :basil:

some whites. :matty:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:52:23 PM »
I CANT BE RACIST. 👎 IVE SHAGGED LOADS OF DIFFERENT COLOURED WOMAN IN THE LAST 40 YEARS  👍👅💋👍😎😝
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:27:34 PM »
As a whole?  No

Are there some racists?  Yes.  And these can be found within all races.

I would guess she has had some racist abuse (I cant recall actually seeing any but can believe it) but the vast majority of criticism aimed at her has absolutely fuck all to do with her race.  She was generally welcomed by the country and the media.

Her subsequent behavior has driven the ensuing criticism - she is clearly manipulative, hypocritical, fake and self absorbed.  British people don't like that kind of personality.

Anyone saying she his only being criticized because of her race are essentially saying that the only possible way to judge anyone is by their race.  Which in itself is racist.

 oleary
Billy Balfour
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:37:54 PM »
EVERYONE is rascist.
We just have differing levels of tolerance.
mingebag
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:40:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:52:23 PM
I CANT BE RACIST. 👎 IVE SHAGGED LOADS OF DIFFERENT COLOURED WOMAN IN THE LAST 40 YEARS  👍👅💋👍😎😝
Were the yellow ones  one eyed blinks or just had a fucked liver  :pd:  mcl
