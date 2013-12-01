As a whole? No
Are there some racists? Yes. And these can be found within all races.
I would guess she has had some racist abuse (I cant recall actually seeing any but can believe it) but the vast majority of criticism aimed at her has absolutely fuck all to do with her race. She was generally welcomed by the country and the media.
Her subsequent behavior has driven the ensuing criticism - she is clearly manipulative, hypocritical, fake and self absorbed. British people don't like that kind of personality.
Anyone saying she his only being criticized because of her race are essentially saying that the only possible way to judge anyone is by their race. Which in itself is racist.