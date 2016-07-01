Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 13, 2020, 11:13:08 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs (Read 157 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 350
Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
on:
Today
at 10:46:09 AM »
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 350
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:47:35 AM »
3 - 0.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 707
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:04:05 AM »
3-1 Spurs
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 11 979
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:03:25 PM »
Spurs 2 v Boro 0
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 380
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:12:20 PM »
Boro to win 5-4 on penalties.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 528
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:43:51 PM »
PENNY CHEWS 3 BORO 1
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ccole
Online
Posts: 3 986
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:53:29 PM »
3-0 spurs
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 038
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:49:50 PM »
Spurs 4 - 0 Boro
Logged
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 351
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:05:38 PM »
Spurs 2 v 0 Boro
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 015
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:29:04 PM »
2-2 to Spurs
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 303
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:07:44 PM »
SPURS 4 BORO 1
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 380
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:14:42 PM »
What's the matter with you lot! We're top of the current form league unbeaten in six, they've lost Kane and are about to lose Erikson and they've just hired a manager who is well past his sell by date. Everything points to a Boro win.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 231
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:35:56 PM »
1-1 After 90 minutes.
2-1 AET.
Glorious defeat, it's our speciality.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 303
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:44:18 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 10:14:42 PM
What's the matter with you lot! We're top of the current form league unbeaten in six, they've lost Kane and are about to lose Erikson and they've just hired a manager who is well past his sell by date. Everything points to a Boro win.
ERIKSON WILL START TOMORRA
Logged
tevez
Online
Posts: 216
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:55:53 PM »
1-1 boro win on 5-4 in the shoot out.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...