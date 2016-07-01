Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Your Official Prediction For Our FA Cup 3rd Round Replay Away At Spurs
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 350



« on: Today at 10:46:09 AM »
        :mido:
Logged
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 350



« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:47:35 AM »
3 - 0.


cry    :jowo7:    rava
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 707


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:04:05 AM »
3-1 Spurs
 :jowo7:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Dicky2006
Posts: 11 979



« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:25 PM »
Spurs 2 v Boro 0

 :jowo7:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 380



« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:12:20 PM »
Boro to win 5-4 on penalties.  :alastair:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 528

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:43:51 PM »
PENNY CHEWS 3 BORO 1
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ccole
Posts: 3 986


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:53:29 PM »
3-0 spurs  :jowo7:
Logged
calamity
Posts: 8 038


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:49:50 PM »
Spurs 4 - 0 Boro
Logged
Tintin
Posts: 351


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:05:38 PM »
Spurs 2 v 0 Boro
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 015



« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:29:04 PM »
2-2 to Spurs

 rava













 mcl
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 303


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:07:44 PM »
SPURS 4 BORO 1 :jowo4:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 380



« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:14:42 PM »
What's the matter with you lot! We're top of the current form league unbeaten in six, they've lost Kane and are about to lose Erikson and they've just hired a manager who is well past his sell by date. Everything points to a Boro win.

  :jowo8:
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 231


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:35:56 PM »
1-1 After 90 minutes.
2-1 AET.

Glorious defeat, it's our speciality.
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 303


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:44:18 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:14:42 PM
What's the matter with you lot! We're top of the current form league unbeaten in six, they've lost Kane and are about to lose Erikson and they've just hired a manager who is well past his sell by date. Everything points to a Boro win.

  :jowo8:
ERIKSON WILL START TOMORRA
Logged
tevez
Posts: 216


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:55:53 PM »
1-1 boro win on 5-4 in the shoot out.
Logged
