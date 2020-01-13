Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 13, 2020, 11:37:32 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: THE VILE... THE CHERRIES.... THE CANARYS...
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 511

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 07:24:48 AM »
ALL DESERVE TO GO DOWN  👍

ESPECIALLY THEM VILE CUNTS AND GREALISH  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Posts: 8 300


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:33:57 AM »
I WOULD LUV IT
HATE THE CUNTS
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 839



« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:54:36 AM »
HAS THE BODY BEEN TRANSPORTED BACK TO THIS COUNTRY YET ???   :lids:   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 219

Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:16:37 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:24:48 AM
ALL DESERVE TO GO DOWN  👍

ESPECIALLY THEM VILE CUNTS AND GREALISH  👍😂😂😂👍

Rather West Ham than Norwich but  :like:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
