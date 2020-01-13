Welcome,
January 13, 2020, 11:37:32 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE VILE... THE CHERRIES.... THE CANARYS...
Author
Topic: THE VILE... THE CHERRIES.... THE CANARYS... (Read 152 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 511
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
THE VILE... THE CHERRIES.... THE CANARYS...
«
on:
Today
at 07:24:48 AM »
ALL DESERVE TO GO DOWN 👍
ESPECIALLY THEM VILE CUNTS AND GREALISH 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 300
Re: THE VILE... THE CHERRIES.... THE CANARYS...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:33:57 AM »
I WOULD LUV IT
HATE THE CUNTS
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 839
Re: THE VILE... THE CHERRIES.... THE CANARYS...
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:54:36 AM »
HAS THE BODY BEEN TRANSPORTED BACK TO THIS COUNTRY YET ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 219
Pack o cunts
Re: THE VILE... THE CHERRIES.... THE CANARYS...
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:16:37 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:24:48 AM
ALL DESERVE TO GO DOWN 👍
ESPECIALLY THEM VILE CUNTS AND GREALISH 👍😂😂😂👍
Rather West Ham than Norwich but
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Loading...