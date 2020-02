LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 866



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 866I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... 1917 « on: January 13, 2020, 07:19:07 AM » 2 HOURS OF MY LIFE I WONT GET BACK 👎



OSCARS MY ARSE 😠 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 060







TMPosts: 14 060 Re: 1917 « Reply #1 on: January 13, 2020, 08:58:04 AM »



PERHAPS YOU'RE A BAD JUDGE



JACK OF ALL TRADES ??? ALL THE FEEDBACK OFF FILMGOERS I'VE HAD HAS BEEN GOOD.PERHAPS YOU'RE A BAD JUDGEJACK OF ALL TRADES ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 238







Posts: 8 238 Re: 1917 « Reply #2 on: January 13, 2020, 09:18:06 AM » Saw it on the big screen with popcorn.



Effects are very very good - you can taste the environment and the best I've seen for a WW1 film. Some of the acting is a bit meh and I cannot bare to look at that fucking tosser Benedict Cumberdick. Story is a bit poor man's Saving Private Ryan. 7/10 Logged

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 242







Posts: 4 242 Re: 1917 « Reply #4 on: January 13, 2020, 02:33:01 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 13, 2020, 09:18:06 AM Saw it on the big screen with popcorn.



Effects are very very good - you can taste the environment and the best I've seen for a WW1 film. Some of the acting is a bit meh and I cannot bare to look at that fucking tosser Benedict Cumberdick. Story is a bit poor man's Saving Private Ryan. 7/10

Taste the environment

What did it taste of popcorn Taste the environmentWhat did it taste of popcorn Logged

Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 413







Mountain KingPosts: 9 413 Re: 1917 « Reply #5 on: January 13, 2020, 05:39:55 PM » Not that impressed really, apart from the scene with the German pilot.



Might give it another go some other time but a bit disappointed after the hype. Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 8 530





Posts: 8 530 Re: 1917 « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 PM » JUST WON A BAFTA AWARD TONIGHT LOOKING FORWARD TO WATCHING IT Logged

SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 564





Posts: 1 564 Re: 1917 « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:13:31 AM » Was a bit underwhelmed by it, especially as a lot of word-of-mouth and reviews were positive. Can't help but feel if not for the one-shot gimmick, it wouldn't be praised anyway near as much. Logged

ZombieTits

Offline



Posts: 540





Posts: 540 Re: 1917 « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:30:17 AM » Fucking hell...the ample breasted chav grandad reckons he is Barry Norman now.... Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 086



UTB





Posts: 9 086UTB Re: 1917 « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:30:11 AM » I watched it the other night and enjoyed it. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 060







TMPosts: 14 060 Re: 1917 « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:39:42 AM »



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 472





Posts: 1 472 Re: 1917 « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:40:57 AM » The reason it gets hyped is because the general quality of films for the past decade has been utterly terrible.



When the studios realised they could just pump out comic book films for the adult millenial children they gave up on plot, character development and quality acting.



When a film comes out and doesn't just rely in CGI it gets overly praised, see 1917 and Joker. They're ok films but nowhere near the masterpiece they're made out to be.



Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 060







TMPosts: 14 060 Re: 1917 « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:43:39 AM » HOW ABOUT THE LIGHTHOUSE ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 086



UTB





Posts: 9 086UTB Re: 1917 « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:54:07 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:40:57 AM The reason it gets hyped is because the general quality of films for the past decade has been utterly terrible.



When the studios realised they could just pump out comic book films for the adult millenial children they gave up on plot, character development and quality acting.



When a film comes out and doesn't just rely in CGI it gets overly praised, see 1917 and Joker. They're ok films but nowhere near the masterpiece they're made out to be.







Joker and 1917 were good but certainly not a classics. I think the hype comes, like you say because most blockbusters are CGI comic movies. Joker and 1917 were good but certainly not a classics. I think the hype comes, like you say because most blockbusters are CGI comic movies. Logged

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 2 978





Posts: 2 978 Re: 1917 « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:54:15 AM » Watched The Lighthouse for five minutes. Switched it off.



Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 060







TMPosts: 14 060 Re: 1917 « Reply #18 on: Today at 01:41:41 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats