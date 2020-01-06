Welcome,
FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹
Author
Topic: FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹 (Read 179 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 494
FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:32:07 PM »
BUDDY HOLLY,RITCHIE VALENS AND BIG BOPPERS TRAIN CRASHES.👹👹👹
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 837
Re: FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:50:35 PM »
MASTER !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Posts: 8 298
Re: FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:31 PM »
WTF
IT WAS A PLANE
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 494
Re: FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:39 PM »
👹👹👹👹THIS TIME IT WASNT
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 971
The ace face.
Re: FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:29 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:24:31 PM
WTF
IT WAS A PLANE
I wondered who'd be the first to take the bait.
monster is a tree of a man who can change time and bend dimensions at will,beer me up maytee.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Posts: 8 298
Re: FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:53 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:00:29 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:24:31 PM
WTF
IT WAS A PLANE
I wondered who'd be the first to take the bait.
monster is a tree of a man who can change time and bend dimensions at will,beer me up maytee.
YES I AM SORRY MONSTER BEER ME BUD
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 837
Re: FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:00 PM »
Skinz
Posts: 1 955
Re: FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:43 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:00:29 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:24:31 PM
WTF
IT WAS A PLANE
I wondered who'd be the first to take the bait.
monster is a tree of a man who can change time and bend dimensions at will,beer me up maytee.
He's got one hand to post. The rest of him is handicapped.
