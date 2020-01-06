Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 12, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: FEB 3RD 1959👹👹👹👹
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« on: Today at 08:32:07 PM »
BUDDY HOLLY,RITCHIE VALENS AND BIG BOPPERS TRAIN CRASHES.👹👹👹
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:50:35 PM »
         MASTER !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:24:31 PM »
WTF  lost IT WAS A PLANE
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:29:39 PM »
👹👹👹👹THIS TIME IT WASNT 
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:00:29 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:24:31 PM
WTF  lost IT WAS A PLANE
I wondered who'd be the first to take the bait. mcl
monster is a tree of a man who can change time and  bend dimensions at will,beer me up maytee. :beer:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:08:53 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:00:29 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:24:31 PM
WTF  lost IT WAS A PLANE
I wondered who'd be the first to take the bait. mcl
monster is a tree of a man who can change time and  bend dimensions at will,beer me up maytee. :beer:
YES I AM SORRY MONSTER BEER ME BUD  :beer: jc
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:11:00 PM »
     
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
