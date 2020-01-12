Welcome,
January 12, 2020, 07:28:56 PM
Shearer
Author
Topic: Shearer (Read 34 times)
Tommy Cooper
Shearer
Shearers record out of the window,
mingebag
Re: Shearer
What's that got to do with the Boro
Tommy Cooper
Re: Shearer
Its a football comment thats all,
not an offer of a roll round in a car park,
or about if someone is in the poob or not,
You PRICK.
I hope that makes it ok for you now,
