January 13, 2020, 12:45:42 AM
Author Topic: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS  (Read 303 times)
monkeyman
« on: Yesterday at 03:46:10 PM »
POPPING UP FOR SALE ON BOREME I SAW SOME EVEN GOING FOR FREE      GETTING TICKETS FOR POINTS I THINK  mcl
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:48:09 PM »
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:57:06 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
ITS ONLY THE LAST FEW DAYS THEY ARE CROPPING UP SO I DONT KNOW
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:08:10 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele

AFTER RIFLE YOU ARE THE BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:17:10 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
this ^
AFTER RIFLE YOUR ARE THE BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE


Two great poins well made  :lids:  :like:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:28:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:08:10 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele

AFTER RIFLE YOU ARE THE BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE 👍

So that makes me the second biggest?

2 comes after 1 you know - oh maybe you don't

Thick cunt

 :lids: :wanker:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:57:01 PM »
There seems to be as many wanting them as there is selling them for what I can see over there. So whats the issue?
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:53:18 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 05:57:01 PM
There seems to be as many wanting them as there is selling them for what I can see over there. So whats the issue?

monkeyman going on boreme too much
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:16:16 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:53:18 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 05:57:01 PM
There seems to be as many wanting them as there is selling them for what I can see over there. So whats the issue?

monkeyman going on boreme too much
  oleary
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 PM »
According to someone ITK can't remember who it was said we have 9,300 tickets  mick


 :ponce: :lids: :ponce:
