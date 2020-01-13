Welcome,
January 13, 2020
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
Author
Topic: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS (Read 303 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 298
I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:46:10 PM
POPPING UP FOR SALE ON BOREME I SAW SOME EVEN GOING FOR FREE
GETTING TICKETS FOR POINTS I THINK
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 217
Pack o cunts
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 8 298
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:57:06 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
ITS ONLY THE LAST FEW DAYS THEY ARE CROPPING UP SO I DONT KNOW
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 506
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:08:10 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
AFTER RIFLE YOU ARE THE BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Posts: 4 155
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:17:10 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
this ^
AFTER RIFLE YOUR ARE THE BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE
Two great poins well made
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 217
Pack o cunts
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:28:36 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 04:08:10 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
AFTER RIFLE YOU ARE THE BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE 👍
So that makes me the second biggest?
2 comes after 1 you know - oh maybe you don't
Thick cunt
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 487
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:57:01 PM
There seems to be as many wanting them as there is selling them for what I can see over there. So whats the issue?
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 217
Pack o cunts
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:53:18 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 05:57:01 PM
There seems to be as many wanting them as there is selling them for what I can see over there. So whats the issue?
monkeyman going on boreme too much
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 8 298
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:16:16 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 07:53:18 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 05:57:01 PM
There seems to be as many wanting them as there is selling them for what I can see over there. So whats the issue?
monkeyman going on boreme too much
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 477
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:59:44 PM
According to someone ITK can't remember who it was said we have 9,300 tickets
